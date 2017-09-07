

A young Braves fan holds up a sign during a game between Atlanta and the Miami Marlins. (Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

A day that began with the Atlanta Braves making a generous gesture toward those displaced by Hurricane Irma subsequently featured an apology by the team for an insensitive gesture toward the same people.

During a home game Thursday against the Miami Marlins, the team played “Rock You Like a Hurricane,” a 1984 hit by the Scorpions that has attained enduring popularity but the usage of which, particularly given the opponent, was deemed inappropriate by many observers.

According to the Miami Herald’s Clark Spencer, a Braves official apologized for the song, saying that it was on the team’s regular playlist but should have been pulled. The official added that the song would not be used again during the series.

Hours before the game, the Braves announced that “all Florida residents” who traveled to the Atlanta area during the four-game series against the Marlins would be eligible to receive free tickets. The invitation extended to “residents of the Georgia and South Carolina counties under evacuation orders” ahead of the arrival of Irma on U.S. soil.

With maximum sustained winds of 185 mph, Irma is considered one of the strongest hurricanes on record, and is currently ravaging Caribbean islands as it travels west toward Florida. Many forecasts have South Florida taking a direct hit, and authorities in that area are urging residents to flee the impending danger.

“This hurricane is far too powerful, poses far too great a threat, for us to delay actions any further,” Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez said at a news briefing Tuesday. “I would rather inconvenience our residents on this occasion than suffer any unnecessary loss of life if in fact we are hit by Hurricane Irma. It is still too early to know if we will take a direct hit.”

“We know how difficult it has been for those who have had to pack up and leave their homes as Hurricane Irma approaches,” Braves executive Derek Schiller said in a statement Thursday. “We hope we can help take their mind off the storm for a few hours by coming to enjoy a baseball game at SunTrust Park.”

