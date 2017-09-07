

Myles Garrett (left) will not be playing for a while. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)

The debut of the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft is on hold.

In news that will reinforce the notion that the Cleveland Browns have some truly rotten juju, Myles Garrett will miss the opener Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. And the Sept. 17 game against the Baltimore Ravens. And possibly even more games after that.

The defensive end suffered a high right ankle sprain Wednesday in practice when a teammate fell on him, Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot reports, and the team announced that his status will be updated after a couple of weeks. High ankle sprains usually take four to six weeks to heal.

To compensate, the Browns signed second-year defensive lineman Tyrone Holmes, whom they had waived Sunday, and waived offensive lineman Zach Sterup.

The Browns have high hopes that Garrett will be as good as advertised.

“He’s looking like the first overall pick,” Joe Haden, the Steelers cornerback who was released by the Browns last week, told reporters Wednesday. “I was super excited when we got him. I feel like that’s the pick that is a stamp. We didn’t miss on that one. I could tell that from the very beginning. He just has stuff that you can’t teach — his motor, his professionalism and his attitude.

“He definitely is a pro already. He is mature beyond his age. He just loves the game and loves getting after it. My bold prediction, I really feel like Myles can make the Pro Bowl his rookie year.”

