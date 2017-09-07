You again? (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

He tried his best to take the edge off his return to Gillette Stadium, heading to Foxborough in the summer for a meaningless preseason game.

On Thursday night, the game will definitely mean something and then we will see whether fans of the New England Patriots are in a forgiving mood. The New England Patriots will raise their Super Bowl banner and kick off the NFL season against the Kansas City Chiefs, and — gulp — Roger Goodell will be in the house. The NFL commissioner stayed away two years ago, when the Patriots celebrated their fourth Super Bowl victory, because Tom Brady had just been granted a stay of the suspension Goodell had handed him for the little problem known as Deflategate. He stayed away during the 2016 season, in which Brady served the suspension, and all through the playoffs, waiting until the Super Bowl for his awkward moments with the team, owner Robert Kraft and Brady.

What kind of reception will await him Thursday night as the Patriots celebrate Super Bowl Victory No. 5? Well, as one sign put it, “The North Remembers.”

At least one group is planning a special welcome. Dave Portnoy, who runs Barstool Sports and is a Massachusetts native, printed up 70,000 towels bearing the face of the commissioner bearing a big, red clown’s nose in a whole new version of a Terrible Towel. The towels are based on Barstool T-shirts that gained popularity after Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia was seen wearing one when the team triumphantly emerged from the plane that had borne it back from Super Bowl LI.

There’s also a special beverage to mark Goodell’s return. Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse is offering a “Dirty Goodell,” a drink with Keel vodka, Domaine de Canton, bitters, lime juice and soda water, for one night only. And yes, one of the Keel founders is former Patriots offensive lineman Matt Light.

Not that the Patriots themselves plan to be anything but hospitable to the commish. “I’m not really too concerned about all the exterior things with the game,” Coach Bill Belichick said when reporters asked Wednesday. “Just trying to get ready for the Chiefs.”

Which is exactly what you’d expect him to say.

And tight end Rob Gronkowski, when asked for his feelings about Goodell’s presence, replied, “Ask Tom.”

Brady’s message Thursday morning put a little Zen spin on the game, quoting a poem translated by Alan Watts.

When you are silent, it speaks. A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Sep 7, 2017 at 8:45am PDT

Before his preseason appearance in Gillette, Goodell had last been in the house for the AFC championship game in January 2015, the one that, you know, launched Deflategate. Things were hunky-dory in August, when Goodell hung out with fans and in Kraft’s suite.

Great night for a game. @nflcommish will be back up for Kickoff events & attend @chiefs vs @Patriots on 9/7 pic.twitter.com/mKxMI90k5T — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) August 11, 2017

This time, though, the game matters and die-hard fans aren’t likely to have given away their tickets. It may very well get personal, even if Kraft seems to be in a jovial mood.

“He has the right to come to any game he wants,” Kraft told USA Today. “I hope he enjoys the game as much as I plan to enjoy the game.”

