

Members of the Browns runs on the field with the American flag during their 2016 season opener at Philadelphia. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

A pregame demonstration last month by some Browns players during the national anthem led to friction with Cleveland police and first responders, who threatened to mar a traditional flag ceremony for the team’s regular season opener. Instead, Sunday’s game will feature displays of unity as part of an effort by the Browns to reach out to the community.

Before taking on the Steelers, players will take the field at Cleveland’s FirstEnergy Stadium with police officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians and members of the U.S. armed forces. They will all then stand together for the national anthem, a Browns spokesman said Friday.

Unions that represent Cleveland police officers and first responders had said they would not participate in the ceremony, in which they and others hold a large flag on the field. They were upset by the actions of a dozen players who knelt in a circle and prayed before the Browns’ second preseason game in August during a rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Some of the players emphasized that they meant no disrespect toward military members or anyone else, but rather “wanted to draw attention to the fact that there’s things in this country that still need to change.” That prompted the police union’s president to say, “It’s hypocritical of the Browns management and ownership to want to have an armed forces first-responder day, and have us involved in it when they allow their players to take a knee during the national anthem.”

That reaction to the demonstration had players concerned that their motivations were being misinterpreted, and some of them subsequently met with Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams and other officers to work on a “neighborhood plan.” The team spokesman, Peter Jean-Baptiste, said the plan could include ride-alongs with officers and town-hall meetings with police and community members.

“It means that people are willing to sit down and work together to come up with actual solutions rather than just talking about what’s wrong and who’s at fault,” Williams said (via ESPN). “That’s what the Browns have come to the table and said: ‘We want to be able to talk to folks and start a dialogue.’”

“If you want to call it a protest or what their prayer was about,” Williams continued, “to start a dialogue, to start to talk about some of these issues and try to come up with solutions.” He added that “the response by some folks in law enforcement was kind of over-the-top also.”

“That is great,” Browns Coach Hue Jackson said (via the AP). “I would think that just knowing our organization, obviously, we love our country, we love our flag, we love the police department and what they do for us. They have done so much for us here, and I think that is super that we are coming together and working together for the right cause and looking forward to watching that happen on Sunday.”

“We want to unify and not create a disconnect between us and our fans or anyone else watching the games,” Cleveland tight end Randall Telfer said.

