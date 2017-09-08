

Penn State’s Saquon Barkley is off to a fast start. (Matthew O’Haren/USA Today Sports)

All times Eastern.

Friday, Sept. 8



Time Game TV 8 No. 11 Oklahoma St. at South Alabama ESPN2 8 Ohio at Purdue Fox Sports 1

Oklahoma State averaged 10.2 yards every time it snapped the ball in last week’s season-opening rout of Tulsa, with four of its offensive touchdowns going for at least 40 yards (the Cowboys also had an 82-yard fumble recovery for a score). South Alabama allowed 8.3 yards per snap in its loss to Ole Miss and gave up two touchdown passes of at least 71 yards. The Jaguars upset a ranked San Diego State team at home last season and beat Mississippi State on the road, but a South Alabama win over Oklahoma State might be a little out of the realm of possibility.

Saturday, Sept. 9



Time Game TV 10:30 a.m. No. 21 South Florida at U-Conn. ESPNews Noon Cincinnati at No. 8 Michigan ABC Noon Florida Atlantic at No. 9 Wisconsin Big Ten Network Noon No. 17 Louisville at North Carolina ESPN Noon Charlotte at No. 19 Kansas St. MASN2 (in D.C. area) Noon Northern Colorado at No. 22 Florida SEC Network Plus Noon Towson at Maryland Big Ten Network Noon East Carolina at West Virginia Fox Sports 2 Noon Iowa at Iowa St. ESPN2 Noon Northwestern at Duke ESPNU Noon Eastern Kentucky at Kentucky SEC Network Noon UT-Martin at Ole Miss SEC Network Noon Buffalo at Army CBS Sports Network 12:30 Jacksonville St. at Georgia Tech CSN (in D.C. area) 2 Texas St. at Colorado Pac-12 Network 3:30 Fresno St. at No. 1 Alabama ESPN2 3:30 Pittsburgh at No. 4 Penn St. ABC 3:30 No. 23 TCU at Arkansas CBS 3:30 Tulane at Navy CBS Sports Network 3:30 Indiana at Virginia ESPNU 3:30 Western Michigan at Michigan St. Big Ten Network 3:30 Eastern Michigan at Rutgers Big Ten Network 3:30 San Jose St. at Texas Longhorn Network 4 Indiana State at No. 25 Tennessee SEC Network 4 Central Michigan at Kansas MASN2 (in D.C. area) 4 Alabama A&M at Vanderbilt SEC Network Plus 4:30 Nebraska at Oregon Fox 5 Hawaii at UCLA Pac-12 Network 5 Weber St. at California Pac-12 Network 7 No. 13 Auburn at No. 3 Clemson ESPN 7 South Carolina at Missouri ESPN2 7 Nicholls at Texas A&M ESPNU 7:30 No. 5 Oklahoma at No. 2 Ohio St. ABC 7:30 No. 15 Georgia at No. 24 Notre Dame NBC 7:30 Chattanooga at No. 12 LSU SEC Network 7:30 Mississippi St. at Louisiana Tech CBS Sports Network 8 Montana at No. 7 Washington Pac-12 Network 8 Western Kentucky at Illinois Big Ten Network 8 UTSA at Baylor MASN2 (in D.C. area) 8:30 No. 14 Stanford at No. 6 USC Fox 10 Minnesota at Oregon St. Fox Sports 1 10:15 Utah at BYU ESPN2 10:30 Boise St. at No. 20 Washington St. ESPN 10:30 Houston at Arizona ESPNU 11 San Diego St. at Arizona St. Pac-12 Network

There is very little to love in the early going on Saturday, so we’ll be brief: Florida Atlantic visits Wisconsin eight days after giving up 426 rushing yards to Navy. Lots of teams give up lots of yards on the ground to the Mids, but now the Owls must face an entirely different rushing attack, the Badgers’ power-based scheme that rolled up 234 rushing yards in the second half alone against Utah State last weekend. … Iowa and Iowa State battle for the Cy-Hawk Trophy with the Cyclones looking to avenge last year’s 42-3 loss, the biggest blowout in the series since a 63-20 Hawkeyes win in 1997. The Cyclones got two first-quarter pick-sixes in a season-opening win over Northern Iowa of the Football Championship Subdivision. … Speaking of two pick-sixes, Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight threw two of them against Florida last weekend and was benched for the remainder of the first half, but he came back to play in the second. Coach Jim Harbaugh is sticking with him as his starter while also promising that John O’Korn will see some snaps, but it might not make a whole lot of difference when the Wolverines host Cincinnati as 34.5-point favorites. …

Last year, Pittsburgh didn’t reveal much on offense in a season-opening win over FCS Villanova, then went out and upset Penn State. This year, the Panthers again kept things pretty vanilla in Week 1 and it almost cost them against FCS Youngstown State, with Pittsburgh needing overtime to win. This year’s Panthers-Nittany Lions matchup will look a little different, at least on the Pitt side: Gone are five Panthers players who were taken in the NFL draft, including quarterback Nathan Peterman and running back James Connor. Penn State, meanwhile, will give Pittsburgh more of the same, namely running back Saquon Barkley, who scored five times in last year’s matchup against the Panthers and racked up 246 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns against Akron last weekend. …

As head coach at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly is 7-11 in games where both teams are ranked and has lost six of the last eight such matchups. Two of those losses took place last season, to Texas and Michigan State teams that eventually finished a combined 8-16, and a ranked Fighting Irish team hasn’t beaten a top 25 opponent since a win over Temple (of all teams) midway through the 2015 season. Notre Dame hosts Georgia looking to reverse that trend, comforted in the knowledge that three players — running backs Dexter Williams and Josh Adams and quarterback Brandon Wimbush — all topped the 100-yard rushing mark in Saturday’s opener against Temple. … Oklahoma hasn’t lost since last year’s home defeat to Ohio State, and now the Sooners hope to extend the nation’s longest active winning streak (11) in the return engagement against the Buckeyes. Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield posted his lowest quarterback rating of the year in the 2016 loss to Ohio State, throwing two interceptions and completing only 17 of 32 passes, but the Buckeyes gave up 410 passing yards and three scores to Indiana last week, which might have him salivating a bit.