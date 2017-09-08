

New York Giants kicker Josh Brown was suspended six additional games in connection with domestic violence allegations that surfaced last year. ESPN first reported the news on Friday morning, citing a text message from the NFL.

“We reopened the investigation based on new info,” the league texted to ESPN. “Concluded there was a violation of our personal conduct policy and imposed 6 game suspension which he accepted without appeal.”

Brown had previously been suspended one game at the opening of the 2016 season in connection with the incident, in which he’s alleged to have beaten his then-wife Molly Brown.

“I never struck my wife, and never would,” Brown said last October, days before the Giants released the player, who had signed a two-year $4 million contract with the team in April 2016.

In February, however, Brown admitted to other violent behavior while speaking to Good Morning America.

“I mean, I had put my hands on her. I kicked the chair. I held her down,” Brown said. The holding down was the worst moment in our marriage.”

He reiterated, however, that he never hit, slapped or choked Molly Brown, who had told police of at least 20 violent incidents involving her now ex-husband that began in 2009, while she was pregnant.

Josh Brown, who was arrested on May 22, 2015, in Woodinville, Wash., was never charged over any of the incidents.

It’s unclear what prompted the league to reopen their investigation into Brown, as well as what new information league investigators discovered.

Brown has not publicly commented on the new findings, although he is said to have accepted the six-game ban, which would go into effect only if he is signed by another team, which appears unlikely.

Brown, 37, played 14 seasons in the NFL on the Seattle Seahawks, St. Louis Rams, Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants. His 2015 season with the Giants was a personal best, leading him to his only Pro Bowl selection.

