

Jon Dorenbos may return to the Eagles, if his trade gets voided because of his heart condition. (Michael Perez/Associated Press)

Many Eagles players and fans were upset when Jon Dorenbos, a popular long snapper who spent 11 seasons in Philadelphia, was dealt last month to the Saints for a 2019 seventh-round pick. However, that trade may just have saved his life.

As New Orleans head coach Sean Payton explained it Friday, a “follow-up physical” by the team’s medical staff revealed Dorenbos needs to undergo open-heart surgery. Payton described the 37-year-old player’s aortic aneurysm as a “pretty serious condition” that will have to be addressed “pretty quickly.”

Payton gave credit to Saints physician John Amoss, whose analysis of Dorenbos’s exams “basically saved his life.” Dorenbos will be placed on the non-football injury (NFI) list, keeping him out of games and practices.

Dorenbos, who first joined the NFL in 2003 as a member of the Bills, gained national recognition last year for his success as a magician on “America’s Got Talent.” On the TV show, as in earlier interviews, he revealed that he developed an interest in magic as a means of escaping the hardships of a childhood marred by his father’s conviction for murdering his mother.

“Magic saved my life,” Dorenbos said in a September episode, adding, “It helped me find myself. It simply taught me: don’t hate, don’t blame — and forgive.”

Dorenbos finished third on the show, and he parlayed his newfound fame into, among other things, appearances on Ellen DeGeneres’s daytime show. He also wasted no time wowing his new teammates in New Orleans with his magic tricks.

.@JonDorenbos, I love you and I’m standing with you all the way. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) September 8, 2017

At the time of the trade, several Philadelphia players made it clear that they were not happy to see Dorenbos go, in what appeared to be a cost-cutting move by the Eagles. “His positive attitude is something that’s hard to find in a football locker room all year round,” safety Malcolm Jenkins said. “Jon’s the guy who is constantly in a good mood, constantly joking around. He’s just a good friend and obviously a guy who is going to be missed.”

Incredible person and one heck of a teammate. @JonDorenbos you will be missed my brother. Wishing you the best! — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) August 29, 2017

Who is going to make me laugh everyday? @JonDorenbos is the kind of guy that lights up the room! Good luck bro! — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) August 29, 2017

The position of long snapper can often be a relatively anonymous one, but Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie acknowledged Dorenbos’s unusual popularity, saying last month, “Jon is one of the most inspiring people I have ever known. He gave everything that he had to this organization for more than a decade, but his legacy in Philadelphia goes far beyond his performance on the field, his Pro Bowl selections or the consecutive games streak.

“His true impact is measured by the number of people in this city that he connected with, the lives he has been able to change and the courage he displays every day after battling such tremendous adversity as a child.”

On Friday, Lurie said in a statement, “Jon Dorenbos is like family to me and the Eagles. We are concerned for Jon first and foremost. Our thoughts are with him and his wife. At this time, we are all waiting to learn more about his situation.”

“I saw him get a call from the doctor and we just saw his jaw drop a little bit,” Saints punter Thomas Morstead said of Dorenbos (via nola.com). “We didn’t know what was going on and he didn’t give us all the details, but it was scary for sure.”

“It’s obviously tough for him, scary,” Saints kicker Wil Lutz said. “Probably fortunate that he was traded because then they found it. It may have saved his life. It’s a lot of different emotions. … Hopefully he’ll get it squared away and he’ll be healthy afterwards.”

Dorenbos may wind up back with the Eagles, albeit still on the NFI list, if the trade to the Saints is voided, as some expect. In the meantime, New Orleans reportedly signed a new long snapper, Zach Wood, ahead of its regular season opener Monday at Minnesota.

