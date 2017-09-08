

Lena Dunham likely got more than she bargained for when she expressed her love for baseball players on Thursday. (Andrew Kelly/Reuters)

Lena Dunham, the creator and star of HBO’s “Girls,” has never been one to shy away from attention on social media. So after she attended her “first sports game EVER” on Thursday, a New York Mets game at Citi Field, the 31-year-old couldn’t resist saying something kind of weird about it.

I'm horny for baseball players! Wow! — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) September 7, 2017

The PG-13 tweet caught the attention of quite a few, including former Met and Phillie Lenny Dykstra, who may be the one player able to make Dunham regret tweeting in the first place. The 54-year-old, whom Newsweek referred to as a “scumbag,” wasted no time getting back to Dunham with a request to message him privately.

DM me. — Lenny Dykstra (@LennyDykstra) September 7, 2017

Dykstra even found a nice Garth Brooks video to send her way to woo her.

Lena, this is for you: https://t.co/GYUVLFNEDf — Lenny Dykstra (@LennyDykstra) September 8, 2017

And at first it seemed to work.

Okay now you're making me laugh. I'm gonna have to read your wiki. This whole exchange is a real trip! — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) September 8, 2017

Of course, things would quickly go awry, just as one might expect when dealing with two polarizing figures on social media. A random Dunham detractor questioned why Dykstra was even trying to pursue the television star. Dykstra’s answer was less than flattering.

“Oh, I’m just looking to tease her and break her heart, don’t worry, dude,” Dykstra replied to the hater.

Dunham took notice, and shot back, “Good luck with that. I just asked who you were and the answer I got was “just a classic piece a [crap]!”

Dykstra, of course, didn’t back off. He upped his troll game, admitting his status as a “piece of [crap],” but argued he’s not one of the classic variety.

“Most wd agree I’m way too far from fitting into any one category to be ‘classic,’ ” he said.

The Twitter exchange went on for a few more bizarre tweets, in which Dunham admitted she was likely being trolled by Dykstra the whole time just before Dykstra offered her a ride on “the space shuttle.”

And there was more.

Do you just sit around asking your friends "what's the least witty way I can revolt a woman?" — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) September 8, 2017

If you can't get to sleep after all this excitement, I recommend a cold shower. — Lenny Dykstra (@LennyDykstra) September 8, 2017

I'm already asleep, grandpa — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) September 8, 2017

Alas, Lena and Lenny do not appear meant to be. Plus, Dunham already has a boyfriend — musician Jack Antonoff, who threw out the ceremonial first pitch on Thursday ahead of the Mets’ 7-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.