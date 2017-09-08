

Demetrious Johnson, seen here fighting Wilson Reis, in April, was poised to make history before his UFC 215 opponent fell ill. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Mixed martial arts fans hoping to see Demetrious Johnson make UFC history on Saturday at UFC 215 in Toronto will have to wait. The flyweight champion’s main event bout against Ray Borg was canceled on Friday due to Borg coming down with an unnamed viral illness.

“Borg was deemed unfit to compete by the UFC medical team,” the UFC said in a statement. “With the removal of Johnson vs. Borg, customers may request a full refund of purchased tickets at point of sale.”

It’s unclear how many fight fans will want their refunds with a championship fight still left on the card. UFC promoted the women’s bantamweight championship fight between titleholder Amanda Nunes and challenger Valentina Shevchenko as the new main event.

Five fights remain on the card, as well, with the promotion of a flyweight bout between Henry Cejudo and Wilson Reis from the undercard to the main card.

Neither Johnson nor Borg have publicly commented on the fight cancellation.

Johnson and Borg are still likely to meet, but when remains a question. According to ESPN, the fight could happen as soon as next month at UFC 216, which is scheduled to take place on Oct. 7 in Las Vegas.

Johnson (26-2-1) tied former middleweight championship Anderson Silva for most consecutive title defenses at 10 when he beat Wilson Reis in April. Meanwhile, Borg (11-2) was set to vie for his first UFC title.

UFC 215’s main card is scheduled to kick off at 10 p.m. ET on pay-per-view.

