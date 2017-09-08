

Kevin Sumlin has been Texas A&M head coach since 2012, with a record of 44-22. (AP Photo/Danny Moloshok)

The wife of Texas A&M football coach Kevin Sumlin took to Twitter on Thursday to share a racist and threatening letter that was sent to her husband, in the wake of a season-opening loss to UCLA. Charlene Sumlin asked “how any part of this” was okay, and she noted that one of her children could have opened the letter.

“You suck as a coach!” the letter said. “You’re a n—– and can’t win! Please get lost! Or else.”

People of 2017: please tell me how any part of this is ok. And to the sender: did it occur to you that a child may open it?#orelseWHAT? pic.twitter.com/Co1s2Hb94r — charlene sumlin (@courshel) September 7, 2017

Some noted that the letter, which apparently came from an unnamed sender, had as its return address the location of the Houston Country Club. Meanwhile, its contents drew widespread condemnation online, as well as from university and conference officials.

“Earlier this evening, we became aware of a letter of unknown origin that was sent to the Sumlin family home,” said Texas A&M President Michael Young and Director of Athletics Scott Woodward in a joint statement. “We unequivocally condemn this disgusting and threatening letter.

“There is no excuse for hatred and, as a community, we will not allow the ignorance of some to intimidate any member of our community. On behalf of all Aggies, our thoughts are with Coach Sumlin and his family, and we will do all that we can to ensure their safety.

“We are working with law enforcement authorities to bring the sender of this letter to justice. We stand with the Sumlins and will not accept this inexcusable act of hate.”

Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey said on Twitter that he had “great admiration for Kevin Sumlin” and that he “fully” supported the statement by the Texas A&M administrators. Sankey described the letter as “sickening.”

Sumlin’s Aggies suffered a stunning loss Sunday, falling to the Bruins, 45-44, after holding a 44-10 lead late in the third quarter. That only increased the pressure on the 53-year-old coach, who has presided over three straight 8-5 seasons, with two bowl game losses, results considered disappointing for a program that was ranked in the AP top 10 during each of those seasons.

Over the summer, Woodward had said that Sumlin “knows he has to win, and win this year, and we have to do better than we’ve done in the past.” After Sunday’s loss, Tony Buzbee, a Texas-based attorney and member of the A&M Board of Regents, said on Facebook, “When the time comes my vote will be that Kevin Sumlin needs to GO. In my view he should go now.”

Shelby Sumlin, a daughter of the coach, responded to her mother’s post by saying of the letter, “Imagine being a kid and reading this b—s— about your dad.” She noted that comments from fans can be taken personally “by more than just the coach,” adding, “Humanity isn’t hard.”

Read more from The Post:

FSU took the biggest QB hit of college football’s opening week, but it isn’t alone

After big win and loss of QB, Maryland football must look at Kasim Hill as net gain

The making of Colin Kaepernick

Braves apologize for playing ‘Rock You Like a Hurricane’ during game against Miami