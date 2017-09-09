

Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor, left, and center fielder Bradley Zimmer celebrate one of their 17 consecutive wins. (David Richard/USA Today Sports)

A Major League Baseball season buoyed by a raft of video game numbers rolls toward the finish, with the focus now pointed directly at the city of Cleveland. It’s there that the Indians won their 17th consecutive game on Saturday, a 4-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles, making them just the second team since 1961 to accomplish such a feat and keeping them hot on the trail of the 2002 Oakland As, who won 20 in a row.

As the Tribe continues to steamroll its way through the American League in an attempt to make it back to the World Series, it has been putting up some staggering stats both at the plate and on the mound. Indians pitchers have produced a minuscule 1.76 ERA over 153 innings, allowing fewer runs (30) than the offense has homers (35).

During CLE's 17-game win streak: Pitching

1.76 ERA

153 K

33 BB

30 R

153 IP

.204/.256/.286 Offense

118 R

85 XBH

35 HR

.316/.395/.577 — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) September 9, 2017

Cleveland’s run differential during the streak is an astonishing plus-88 (118-30), and the 17 straight wins include a perfect 11-game road trip. Per Cleveland.com, the Indians have trailed for exactly four of those 153 innings. Since the start of the streak on Aug. 24, the Indians lead baseball in runs per game, batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, team ERA, WHIP and walks per nine innings.

Starting pitchers Corey Kluber and Carlos Carrasco have combined to toss 46 of the 153 innings, striking out 52 batters to go with just two walks. Second-year pitcher Mike Clevinger hasn’t allowed a run in his last three starts, as well as five of his last nine.

The left side of the infield, comprised of MVP candidate Jose Ramirez at third base and phenom Francisco Lindor at shortstop, has produced 53 homers, 141 RBI and a 9.6 WAR (per FanGraphs) this season.

The Indians are 86-56 and trail season-long AL leader Houston by just a game (two in the loss column). With the Dodgers (92-49) continuing to struggle in the National League (L.A. lost its eighth straight and 13th out of 14 on Friday night), suddenly, the best record in baseball is in play for, as Bob Uecker’s character so lovingly referred to them in “Major League,” the Sons of the Cuyahoga.

This is a team that has come incredibly close to winning a World Series but hasn’t quite done it since 1948. There’s still a ways to go before this season’s Fall Classic, but it sort of feels like this is the kind of heat that could propel the Indians to break that skein.

