

Cleveland police join the Browns for the national anthem. (Jason Miller / Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns came up with an effective way to get their concerns about social injustice and racial inequality across, showing a 30-second video in which players discuss the issues that have led to national anthem protests before their season opener Sunday.

There were messages from tackle Joe Thomas, quarterback DeShone Kizer, linebacker Jamie Collins, linebacker Christian Kirksey, Coach Hue Jackson and others, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reports. And tight end Randall Telfer closed with a message about what the flag stands for.

A special message on unity and equality from members of the Cleveland Browns. pic.twitter.com/CvyTdgTaIS — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 10, 2017

The Browns have become one of the NFL’s leaders on the issue, with a dozen players taking a knee in prayer during a preseason game last month. Included in that group was, for the first time, a white player: Seth DeValve, who is married to an African-American woman.

“There’s a lot of racial and social injustices in the world that are going on right now,” rookie safety Jabrill Peppers said. “We just decided to take a knee and pray for the people who have been affected and just pray for the world in general.”

Last season, no white players were among those participating in anthem protests, but several made some form of demonstration during the preseason. The Eagles’ Chris Long, the Seahawks’ Justin Britt and the Raiders’ Derek Carr stood while showing support for black teammates.

