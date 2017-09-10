The season premiere of “Sunday Night Football” on NBC was mostly trash, with the Dallas Cowboys dominating a lackluster New York Giants squad that looked as if it spent the night running in wet cement on offense. But for about four seconds in the fourth quarter of Dallas’s eventual 19-3 win, the divisional matchup became worthwhile.

See, the Cowboys have this wide receiver named Cole Beasley, and with 11:46 remaining in the game and Dallas ahead 16-3 with the ball on its own 24-yard line, quarterback Dak Prescott looked to his left and fired it in Beasley’s direction. What happened next will show up on every highlight reel of the 2017 season.

WHAT ON EARTH COLE BEASLEY pic.twitter.com/NibBmbSvBI — Football Life (@TheFBLifee) September 11, 2017

This Cole Beasley catch is insane! pic.twitter.com/sPg42iIwTR — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 11, 2017

The headrest catch pic.twitter.com/4x5Jjc8euO — Mike Tunison (@xmasape) September 11, 2017

Catching the ball normally is too mainstream for Cole Beasley pic.twitter.com/x6RFOKXYwV — SB Nation GIF (@SBNationGIF) September 11, 2017

The cornerback in coverage was Eli Apple, a first-round pick in last year’s draft.

Do you believe that? Because it really happened.

