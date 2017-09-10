

Odell Beckham Jr.’s status is best described by the Giants as “iffy.” (Steven Senne / Associated Press)

Odell Beckham Jr. looked pretty spry when he danced in the New York Giants’ locker room last week, but on Sunday, there was still uncertainty over whether the first Sunday night prime-time game would have the presence of the prime-time wide receiver.

Beckham and the Giants have been closely guarding his status since he sprained his left ankle on a low hit by Cleveland cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun in an Aug. 21 preseason game. Beckham has rarely been seen at the team’s facility, with reporters spotting him on an exercise bike during practices.

On Sunday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Beckham is considered a game-time decision for the 8:30 p.m. EDT game against the Cowboys in Dallas. However, he added that there is “real doubt” whether Beckham will play in the NFC East game.

While the Giants believe Odell Beckham Jr. is considered a game-time decision, there is real doubt whether he will play, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 10, 2017

Giants Coach Ben McAdoo last week stated that Beckham would play only if he is cleared by the medical staff. Beckham hasn’t practiced since the injury but was seen doing straight-line running with a trainer Wednesday and Thursday.

If Beckham doesn’t play, expect Brandon Marshall to be targeted more often and second-year receiver Roger Lewis would take most of Beckham’s snaps.

