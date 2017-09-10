

J.J. Watt leaves no doubt that he is back. (David J. Phillip / Associated Press)

The NFL season hasn’t even started and already J.J. Watt is the league’s most valuable player. He probably will not win the actual MVP award, but he has accomplished something far beyond the game of football.

Watt, in the two weeks since Hurricane Harvey inundated the Houston area, has raised over $31 million for its victims, a staggering sum that amazes even the Texans’ defensive end. The Texans opened their season Sunday in game that figures to be emotional for a number of reasons.

First, there’s the sense that something normal — football — is happening in the devastated area. And, for Watt personally, the game marked his first appearance since last Sept. 22, when he suffered a back injury that required season-ending surgery.

He was a little stoked for both.

$30 MILLION! And tomorrow is Gameday! https://t.co/SR6DmnNbyM — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) September 9, 2017

The Texans honored Watt, who wore cleats bearing the Texas flag for warmups, by introducing their defensive players, with Watt being the last name announced.

Deafening roar for JJ Watt when he was just introduced. pic.twitter.com/dumTapVxlY — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) September 10, 2017

Watt might just have a billion tackles this season.

