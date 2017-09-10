

Deshaun Watson runs out of bounds in the second half. (David J. Phillip / Associated Press)

So perhaps Deshaun Watson was the enlightened choice at quarterback after all.

After one desultory half in which he was under constant pressure, Tom Savage was benched by Houston Texans Coach Bill O’Brien. In came Watson, the team’s first-round draft pick, and he promptly led the team to a touchdown and infused NRG Stadium with the kind of energy it hadn’t seen since J.J. Watt’s pregame entrance.

Savage was sacked six times, completed 7 of 13 passes for 62 yards and a 66.8 passer rating. A forced fumble was returned for a touchdown.