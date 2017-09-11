After one national telecast, the verdict is in: Tony Romo has found his new calling.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, who agonized as he weighed his desire to continue to play despite serious back injuries with the sweet offer of a job as CBS’s top NFL analyst, made the right call, at least according to the reviews of his work on Sunday. Romo was on the spot from the get-go and deftly handled an awkward exchange with Phil Simms, the man he bumped from the booth to a studio show.

In a visit during “The NFL Today,” Simms tried to yuk his way through the awkwardness. “Hey, Tony, how are you doing? How does that seat feel?” he asked Romo, who was in Nashville.

“Hey, Phil, great to hear your voice there,” Romo replied to yuks from Simms and James Brown.

Tony Romo to Phil Simms "I got this is the bag" on broadcast debut during the NFL Today pic.twitter.com/FgUexBPOzN — Dandy Killeen (@TheDandyMan13) September 10, 2017

After a brief conversation touched on more mundane matters, Simms signed off with: “Don’t be nervous. Only 50 million people are watching.”

That didn’t bother Romo a bit.

“No problem. I got it in the bag.”

Romo pretty much did have it in the bag, judging by the reaction of viewers. Oh, sure, it helped that he had a game involving the freewheeling Oakland Raiders and Marshawn Lynch and perhaps subconscious nerves made his voice a little tighter and higher than usual, but he really, really did have this.

He was insightful and, unlike Simms, his calls were spot on as he correctly explained what coaches and players were seeing and thinking in real time. SI.com’s Peter King praised Romo for acting “like he’d done this before.” At one point, he broke down a run:

“Are you kidding me?” Romo said, voice rising. “That should have been stopped! That’s all Marshawn Lynch! I think he got the first down. It’s gonna be close. You have a guy in the backfield with a CLEAN shot on him and he makes him miss. That’s why you go bring back Marshawn Lynch, right there. He’s still Marshawn Lynch.”

As King notes, “It was a 75-percent good call … but Romo should have mentioned the guy who missed him in the backfield, Johnathan Cyprien, and the guy who tackled him but allowed him to get the first down, [Wesley] Woodyard.”

At another point, Romo correctly called a blitz and, for a change, social media wasn’t lighting up with Simms’s missed or erroneous observations.

"I've got $5 this is a run to the left." Romo already creating a broadcasting legacy betting on plays before they happen…and being right. pic.twitter.com/PWRf754qBM — Joey Hayden (@_joeyhayden) September 10, 2017

Romo has perfectly predicted 2 of the last 3 plays by Titans… Damn. — Jonathan Deutsch (@wibwJonathan) September 10, 2017

Can't ever remember gaining as much strategic insight from announcers as I have from Romo in just over one quarter. https://t.co/jZUxYjHcqi — Dan Turner (@dtsturner) September 10, 2017

Tony Romo calling out safety blitzes before the snap and pointing out that the Raiders ran on third down to go for it on fourth down. — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) September 10, 2017

It was refreshing. “Energetic, knowledgeable, concise, likable,” even, as Rich Eisen summed it up.

And, yeah, there were jokes.

Tony Romo solid on analysis so far, BUT CAN HE LEAD CBS IN THE PLAYOFFS? — Erik C. Anderson (@ErikCAnderson) September 10, 2017

Romo isn't even playing and people can't stop making turnover jokes pic.twitter.com/69cTm88Pw0 — SportsDay Cowboys (@dmn_cowboys) September 10, 2017

Now, he just has to continue getting better and more comfortable. There will be tests, like when he has to deliver a scathing critique or analyze a Cowboys game. We can’t wait.