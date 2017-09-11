

Allen Robinson hurt his knee in the first half of the opener. (David J. Phillip /AP)

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ joy at winning their season opener against the Houston Texans was tempered by the news that wide receiver Allen Robinson had suffered a season-ending torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

Robinson was hurt on a seemingly benign play. After hauling in a 17-yard pass on third down from Blake Bortles, he was pushed out of bounds by Kevin Johnson and limped off the field. That was his only catch of the day. Bortles completed 11 of 21 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown.

“It [stinks] for him and it [stinks] for us as a team,” said Bortles, who not-so-helpfully patted Robinson’s knee as he lay on the field. “He’s our guy and everybody knows how good he is. I can’t really put into words how sad I am for him.”

Allen Robinson injures left knee, Bortles runs over to show support and… slaps injured knee pic.twitter.com/0SsKfjSJOg — Football Players (@FootballPIayers) September 10, 2017

Robinson, a fantasy football darling who can become a free agent after the season, caught 73 passes for 883 yards and six touchdowns last season. He led the league with 14 touchdown receptions in 2015, catching 80 passes for 1,400 yards.

