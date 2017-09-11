

Baker Mayfield celebrates with teammates after Oklahoma defeated Ohio State on Saturday. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

After Baker Mayfield threw for 386 yards and three touchdowns to lead then-No. 5 Oklahoma to a 31-16 upset win at then-No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday, the Sooners quarterback grabbed a crimson “OU” flag and attempted to plant it in the artificial turf at Ohio Stadium’s 50-yard line. The celebration, which rubbed some the wrong way, was reminiscent of former San Francisco 49ers receiver Terrell Owens running to midfield and posing on the star at Texas Stadium after scoring a touchdown against the Cowboys in 2000, though Owens’s gesture took place during, not after, the game.

Baker Mayfield just did that. pic.twitter.com/Qo2Aw1pPE8 — ESPN (@espn) September 10, 2017

In any event, Mayfield said Monday that he would’ve been upset if Ohio State players pulled a similar flag-planting stunt in Norman, and he used part of his news conference to apologize to anyone who may have been offended by his actions.

“It was an emotional game,” Mayfield told reporters. “I told you guys last week that I knew it was going to have a lot of implications on the playoffs, and so that’s the way we prepared. It was an emotional game, and so after the game, I did not mean for it to be disrespectful towards any Ohio State people at all, especially not the team or the players, because they’re a great team and a great program. I didn’t mean it to be disrespectful at all. We do the flag thing at OU-Texas, and so that’s just something I got caught up in an emotional win. It should’ve been something I did in the locker room, so I apologize for doing it in the middle of the field.”

Mayfield previously said he was motivated heading into Saturday’s game by the bitter memories of Oklahoma’s 45-24 loss to Ohio State in Norman, which culminated in the Buckeyes’ players singing their fight song on the field.

“Everybody that was here for last year’s huge loss definitely remembers that,” Mayfield said. “And we talked about it during camp. We’ve never been here for a team to sing their fight song on our field. Quite frankly it’s just embarrassing. It’s embarrassing.”