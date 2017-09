Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh has his sights set on two special honorary captains. (Tony Ding/AP)

Two former residents of the White House won’t be heading to the Big House any time soon.

Former president Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, have declined, at least for now, an invitation from Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh to serve as honorary captains for the Wolverines’ football team.

In a recent interview with WXYZ-TV’s Brad Galli, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said 44th president of the United States and his wife respectfully declined his invitation.

“[They] were both as gracious as they could be,” Harbaugh said in an interview with WXYZ’s Brad Galli. “They worked very hard to come. They’re not going to be able to unfortunately make [it] this year.”

Because this is Jim Harbaugh, though, he’s nothing if not optimistic that the former president and first lady, whom he met over the summer, will get there eventually. In 2016, Michael Jordan and Tom Brady (during his Deflategate suspension) were honorary captains and former Wolverine Charles Woodson will do the honors for the Ohio State game in November.

Over the summer, Harbaugh said he had spent “39 wonderful minutes” with the former president and admitted that he had an honorary captaincy on his mind. “We’re making those asks. Official asks,” Harbaugh told reporters. “In the process of making an official ask. There’s been, ‘Hey we’d like you to do it,’ and now we’re doing officials asks.”

28th Birthday! Sad that I didn't get to spend it with @brhitney but DC was an incredibly special way to end my best year yet. I'm grateful for all the amazing people in my life! A post shared by Jay Harbaugh (@jayharbaugh) on Jun 15, 2017 at 6:37pm PDT

Although 2017 seems out of the question, Harbaugh isn’t the kind of guy who will give up.

“It’ll happen,” Harbaugh said of the Obamas. “It’ll happen someday, I believe.”

Read more from The Post:

ESPN’s Sergio Dipp says he ‘meant no disrespect’ in his widely mocked ‘MNF’ report

Little-used Adrian Peterson has words for Sean Payton in Saints-Vikings game

‘I’m not dying today’: A Canadian teen whose mother died in a bear attack encounters a bear

Boomer Esiason ‘lost and heartbroken’ over arrest of radio partner Craig Carton

Alexi Lalas calls out USMNT’s ‘soft, underperforming, tattooed millionaires’