Chad Millman, ESPN’s editorial director of domestic digital content, reportedly is leaving the company to take a position with the Chernin Group, the parent company of Barstool Sports.

Millman has been a vice president in his current position since February and oversees daily editorial content, planning and creation for ESPN.com and the ESPN app, the company says. Citing two unnamed sources, The Big Lead reports that he is expected to oversee what it says will be an “information and personality-driven gambling content platform.” TBL add that there could soon be an announcement about an acquisition of one or more sites.

Millman, who started as a reporter at Sports Illustrated and as a correspondent for CNNSI, previously had been editor in chief of ESPN.com and ESPN The Magazine. He arrived as an associate editor at the magazine in 1998 and became its editor in chief in 2011, holding the same position for ESPN.com from 2014 until being promoted to editorial director in 2016.

Besides creating ESPN’s gambling beat, Millman is the author of “The Odds,” a book about three gamblers and oddsmakers in Las Vegas. He also has written about gambling and worked on gambling podcasts at ESPN.

