During Monday’s Broncos-Chargers game, Beth Mowins made history as the first woman in 30 years to do play-by-play for an NFL regular season game. At her side was Rex Ryan, making his much-anticipated transition from chatty football coach to TV football analyst.

In addition, the game featured, for the first time ever, two African Americans making their NFL head coaching debuts in the same contest. But as the night wore on, few observers wanted to talk about Vance Joseph and Anthony Lynn, or Mowins and Ryan.

No, it was all about Sergio Dipp.

And just who, exactly, is Sergio Dipp? He’s the young man who made a memorably awkward debut as an “MNF” sideline reporter when Mowins threw it to him in the first quarter for a quick note on Joseph.

“Folks, it’s a pleasure to be with you guys, here on the field, from up close, just watching Coach Vance Joseph from here, you watch him now on the screen,” Dipp said haltingly. After that somewhat rough start, he gathered momentum, saying with more confidence as ESPN switched to a shot of Joseph, “His diversity and his background is helping him a lot tonight. Quarterback at Colorado, defensive back in the NFL, and here he is, having the time of his life this night, making his head coaching debut.”

Sergio Dipp for every game pic.twitter.com/ZhRJppvEAU — Mike Tunison (@xmasape) September 12, 2017

Dipp’s initial hesitation sparked plenty of “Boom goes the dynamite!” comments online. Others began lamenting the fact that Dipp was apparently not allowed back on the air.

Need more Sergio Dipp. Gotta give us more — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) September 12, 2017

If ESPN has an ounce of intelligence they'd pick an exact time for another Sergio Dipp appearance, hype it up, and break ratings records — KFC (@KFCBarstool) September 12, 2017

Replace the bottom score ticker with just a timer of when Sergio Dipp is returning to air. I’m not even kidding. https://t.co/MgohEDTCVp — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) September 12, 2017

From now on if someone ask's were I was on 9/11 im going to need them2 specfy if they mean 2001 or when Amerca was introduced to Sergio Dipp — PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) September 12, 2017

If ESPN doesn't use Sergio Dipp in the second half they're missing out on a huge opportunity. Everyone loves a good comeback story. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) September 12, 2017

When it’s been like 2 hours and Sergio Dipp hasn’t been on your TV pic.twitter.com/vZ3gsXL05Z — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) September 12, 2017

Dipp was a newcomer to “MNF,” but he has been with ESPN since 2013, albeit largely with the network’s Spanish-language channel, ESPN Deportes. A native of Mexico, the 29-year-old Dipp has mostly tweeted in Spanish, but he used English to show during the game that he was well aware of his sudden renown, and taking it in stride.

✌ — Sergio Dipp (@SergioADippW) September 12, 2017

As for the duo high above the field in ESPN’s broadcasting booth, the Internet’s consensus seemed to be that Mowins acquitted herself very well. Regarding Ryan, well, his TV debut only served to increase admiration for Mowins.

Rex Ryan is learning on fly. Sergio Dipp is out his league. That this telecast is watchable tells you how amazing Beth Mowins is at her job. — Mike Barber (@RTD_MikeBarber) September 12, 2017

