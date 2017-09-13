When the time is right, it’s right. Even if that means getting married in a post-practice ceremony conducted by a football coach at midfield, in the rain, with the groom in a sweaty shirt and shorts and the bride in a black dress.

Bishop Woods, a Murray State defensive lineman, and his fiancee, Caitlin Myers, were looking for someone to marry them and, when Racers offensive line coach Brian Hamilton mentioned to Woods that he happens to be an ordained minister, the time — a Tuesday afternoon — and the place — the 50-yard line at Roy Stewart Stadium — were perfect. With his teammates looking on and Myers shielded by an umbrella, the ceremony was on and, while this seems impromptu, the vows were just perfect.

Congratulations to the new Mr. & Mrs. Woods! pic.twitter.com/bQCMT7fwgM — MurrayStateFootball (@racersfootball) September 13, 2017

Woods promised to protect Myers from “spiders as well as all other insects, including ones that fly” and love her in health and in sickness, “even if that sickness is caused by mimosas or margaritas or any other cocktails that might become trendy in the future.” He also vowed to “have a solid answer for ‘what are you thinking about?’ at least 50 percent of the time.”

For her part, Myers vowed to stand by Woods in health and sickness, “even when that sickness is caused by losses by his team, any team he is coaching, the teams of his children or any team he supports or wagers on” and to “have a solid answer for ‘What do you want to eat?’ at least 50 percent of the time.”

All that aside, there were some pretty serious and touching promises between the two, who have been a couple for three years and welcomed a son four months ago. The two wept at the end of the ceremony, as Racers players cheered.

Murray State had football practice today. When it was over, DL Bishop Woods got married at midfield. https://t.co/jnwQRYKD5D — Kyle Bonagura (@BonaguraESPN) September 13, 2017

“We kind of made it up on the fly,” Woods, a senior from Atlanta, told ESPN. “Coach Ham is one of my favorite coaches. He’s been teaching me a lot of about fatherhood and other things.”

And Hamilton, who’s pretty good at this whole wedding thing, was only too happy to participate. “You get to be a part of kids’ lives,” Hamilton said. “It was fantastic for me to share that with them.”

Aw. It’s a little dusty in here.

Who you know who do a post practice wedding? pic.twitter.com/OaAPV49hnJ — Bishop Woods (@BishopWoods3) September 12, 2017

More From The Post:

Le’Veon Bell made a dilly of a Dairy Queen worker on his day off from football

The ‘other’ Steve Smith is nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Oops.

Rams’ dominant defensive outing vs. Colts could be sign of things to come

Fantasy football trade advice: David Johnson owners should target these RBs