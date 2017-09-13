

Canelo Alvarez, left, vs. Gennady Golovkin is the fight boxing fans have been waiting for. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Less than a month after Floyd Mayweather hung up his gloves after beating Conor McGregor in a much more competitive fight than the majority of fight fans anticipated, boxing aficionados are bracing themselves for what they believe is the real megafight: Gennady Golovkin vs. Canelo Alvarez.

Known as two of the hardest hitting punchers in the game, these two well-respected boxers will duke it out in Las Vegas on Saturday to determine the best middleweight in the world.

“It is almost just like the old days,” the Guardian’s Kevin Mitchell wrote Wednesday. “So outstanding are they, and so evenly matched are their skills — Golovkin the walk-forward concussive hitter, Alvarez the dangerous counterpuncher — that the 20,000-seater T-Mobile Arena is sold out. ” (Incidentally, the Mayweather-McGregor match couldn’t sell out that same venue in August.)

That said, you don’t have to be in the audience to enjoy the fight. The fight is set to air television (HBO pay-per-view) and can also be streamed online. Find below everything you need to know about how to watch the fight on Saturday.

Date: Sept. 16, 2017

When: The four-bout main card will air on pay-per-view and streaming services beginning at 8 p.m. ET. The Los Angeles Times predicts the main event to begin by 11 p.m.

Main card:

Gennady Golovkin vs. Canelo Alvarez (Middleweight titles)

Joseph Diaz Jr. vs. Rafael Rivera (Featherweights)

Ryan Caballero vs. Diego De La Hoya (Junior featherweights)

Ryan Martin vs. Francisco Rojo (Lightweights)

Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

How to watch: HBO pay-per-view (TV), CaneloGGG.com or SlingTV (Streaming)

Odds: As of early this week, the betting site OddsShark.com was giving Golovkin the slight advantage at minus-155. The fight remains close, however. Alvarez is set at plus-125.

Golovkin vs Canelo betting odds updated this morning. #CaneloGGG pic.twitter.com/v5CDubDZQ6 — OddsShark (@OddsShark) September 11, 2017

If he’s a slight underdog at all, Alvarez isn’t acting like it.

“I’m prepared,” the 27-year-old said Wednesday at the event’s final pre-fight news conference. “I know what it’s gonna be. It’s gonna be a tough [12-round] fight and that’s what I’m ready for. I just want you all to enjoy it like I’m going to enjoy it.”

Alvarez (49-1-1) comes to the fight on a seven-game win streak, last beating Julio Cesar Chevez Jr. via unanimous decision. He has amassed 34 knockout wins in his career.

Golovkin, meanwhile, remains undefeated with a 37-0 record, including 33 knockout wins. The 35-year-old, who currently holds the IBO, IBF, WBA and WBC titles, last beat Daniel Jacobs via unanimous decision. He’ll be putting all his belts on the line Saturday.

Golovkin didn’t have much to say Wednesday. In fact, he didn’t address his opponent much at all. Instead, he just said he was “very happy,” before thanking the fight promoters, his sponsors and HBO.

“I don’t want to talk too much. I respect Canelo’s team,” the Kazakh fighter said. “I know this is the biggest day for us, or not for us, for boxing. This is a huge, history-making fight.”

