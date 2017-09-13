

Jon Jones’s camp has maintained his innocence. (Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP)

Things are not looking good for Jon Jones. On Tuesday, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency confirmed a second sample taken from the UFC light heavyweight champion on July 28, the night Jones fought Daniel Cormier for the title at UFC 214, tested positive for a banned substance.

“Mr. Jones’s ‘B’ sample has confirmed the ‘A’ sample findings,” a USADA spokesperson said (via ESPN). “Importantly — as previously stated — due process should occur before drawing any conclusions about this matter.”

Like the “A” sample, the “B” sample, which is given at the same time as the “A “and only tested if the “A” sample tests positive for a banned substance, confirmed the presence of a metabolite of the anabolic steroid Turinabol. Rarely do “B” tests show different results than the “A.”

Jones, who served a one-year ban for testing positive for two banned anti-estrogenic agents in 2016, has not publicly commented on the latest findings, but his camp has maintained his innocence since the first test came back positive in August.

“We are all at a complete loss for words right now,” Jones’s manager Malki Kawa said in a statement to MMA Fighting. “Jon, his trainers, his nutritionists and his entire camp have worked tirelessly and meticulously the past 12 months to avoid this exact situation. … Jon is crushed by this news …”

One of Jones’s training partners even alleged the fighter was “set up,” noting it “makes zero sense” that Jones would test negative throughout his training camp only to show steroids in his system the day of the fight.

“This is a set up, straight up, no athlete would test clean his entire fight camp, and then randomly take some cheap [expletive] oral steroid between weigh-ins and fight night knowing he would be tested once he got done fighting,” Frank Lester said (via BJPenn.com). “This is a straight set up.”

Lester did not specify who he believed to be the culprit, but others, including UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson, dismissed the conspiracy theories.

“Who’s going to try to frame him? The UFC? He’s making the UFC money. Daniel Cormier? It’s you and the USADA person. It’s you and one other man handling your urine,” Johnson told Ariel Helwani on “The MMA Hour” in August. “It’s sealed laser tight. No one knows it’s his. … Even the lab doesn’t know who it is. They don’t go, ‘who’s number 262195?’ They test it and send it out.”

Jones’s best line of defense now is to prove he didn’t knowingly take the substance, which is the same argument he used last year when he tested positive for the anti-estrogen agents. In that case, the 30-year-old blamed a tainted sexual enhancement pill and was doled out a year-long suspension for negligence.

As to what Jones might be facing now, it’s likely he will get another suspension from USADA, which could impose a maximum of four years for this second offense, ESPN reports.

Meanwhile, UFC could strip him of his title and declare his UFC 214 fight against Cormier a no contest, but that decision, if it comes, may not happen immediately.

“I would very much encourage everybody, despite where we’re at in this with the ‘B’ sample being confirmed, I would encourage the media, I would encourage Jon’s fans, I would encourage those who aren’t fans of Jon’s, to let this process play out,” Jeff Novitzky, the UFC’s vice president of athlete health and performance, told Yahoo Sports’ Kevin Iole. “We’ve seen many different things happen here, where there are varying degrees of responsibility. His team is working hard on it. We’re working hard. USADA’s working hard.”

He added: “Everybody wants the same thing, to figure out how this happened. Please, before anyone jumps to conclusions about Jon, let this process play out.”

