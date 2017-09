A banner is unfurled over the left field wall during the Red Sox-Athletics game Wednesday night. (Charles Krupa/Associated Press)

A banner reading “Racism is as American as baseball” was hung over the Green Monster at Fenway Park during a nationally televised game between the Red Sox and Athletics on Wednesday night. It reportedly remained in place for a few minutes before being removed by stadium security, and the fans who hung the sign were ejected.

According to Mass Live, one of the four fans involved in the incident said that they were inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement.

“During the fourth inning of tonight’s game, four fans unfurled a banner over the left field wall in violation of the club’s policy prohibiting signs of any kind to be hung or affixed to the ballpark,” the Red Sox said in a statement. “The individuals involved were escorted out of Fenway Park.”

According to ESPN, third base umpire Joe West was involved in the decision to have the sign and fans removed, and some other fans at the ballpark booed as the foursome was escorted out.

Umpire Joe West got together with Boston police officials and park security to have the fans who held up this sign removed from Fenway pic.twitter.com/EZYo94WqMR — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) September 14, 2017

Episodes of racism are deeply entwined in the history of the Red Sox, who were the last franchise in MLB to integrate, passing on the likes of Jackie Robinson and Willie Mays. Red Sox owner John Henry recently said he was pushing to change the name of a street outside Fenway to no longer honor the longtime former owner associated with racist practices.

In May, Orioles outfielder Adam Jones said he was “called the n-word” by Red Sox fans at Fenway. The team issued an apology, and Boston and MLB officials condemned the incident.

Shortly after that, the Red Sox permanently banned a fan who was reported by another fan for having used a racial slur. “There is no place for racial epithets at Fenway Park, in baseball, or in our society,” the team said at the time.

Earlier this year, Red Sox pitcher David Price said he heard racial slurs hurled at him from the Fenway stands in 2016, when he was struggling in the first year of a large contract with Boston. In the wake of the Jones incident, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said his office would look into establishing leaguewide “guidelines” for handling such episodes.

