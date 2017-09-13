Almost two weeks after giving birth to her first child, Serena Williams is ready to share her baby girl with the world.
Serena’s fiance, Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian, posted video of the journey of the couple’s daughter, from early sonograms to an eight-weeks’ pregnant Serena jokingly calling the Australian Open trophy her “baby” to leaving the hospital, to Williams’s website.
“We had a lot of complications, but look who we got,” Williams says in the video as the family prepares to leave the hospital after what she says is a six-day stay. “We got a baby girl.”
The baby, born Sept. 1, already has stats, too, as shared by her father:
6 lb., 14 oz
Grand Slam titles: 1
Instagram pages: 1 (followed only by mom and dad)
This time, Serena really meant to share the news.
