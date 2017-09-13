Almost two weeks after giving birth to her first child, Serena Williams is ready to share her baby girl with the world.

Serena’s fiance, Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian, posted video of the journey of the couple’s daughter, from early sonograms to an eight-weeks’ pregnant Serena jokingly calling the Australian Open trophy her “baby” to leaving the hospital, to Williams’s website.

Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. You have to check out link in bio for her amazing journey. Also check out my IG stories 😍😍❤️❤️ A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Sep 13, 2017 at 6:39am PDT

“We had a lot of complications, but look who we got,” Williams says in the video as the family prepares to leave the hospital after what she says is a six-day stay. “We got a baby girl.”

The baby, born Sept. 1, already has stats, too, as shared by her father:

6 lb., 14 oz

Grand Slam titles: 1

Instagram pages: 1 (followed only by mom and dad)

This time, Serena really meant to share the news.

Read more from The Post:

Le’Veon Bell made a dilly of a deal with Dairy Queen

The ‘other’ Steve Smith is nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Oops.

Rams’ dominant defensive outing vs. Colts could be sign of things to come

Fantasy football trade advice: David Johnson owners should target these RBs

The Indians’ AL record-tying win streak is even more amazing than it seems