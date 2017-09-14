

Craig Carton has resigned from his WFAN show. (Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

A week after his arrest on charges of defrauding investors in a “Ponzi-like” scheme to pay off gambling debts, New York sports-talk radio host Craig Carton resigned from the “Boomer and Carton” show Wednesday evening and, on Thursday morning, WFAN debuted “The Morning Show with Boomer.”

In a statement emailed to The Post, Carton — who had hosted the popular show with Esiason for 10 years — said that he no longer wanted to be a distraction as he works to clear his name of what he said were “unfounded” federal charges that he defrauded at least $5.6 million from two investors.

“I am sad to see this chapter of my life close but know that it will allow me to focus on my family, my well-being and clearing my name, while giving the show the best opportunity to succeed without further disruption,” he said, adding that he hopes to return to radio one day. “As much as I want to talk about the allegations against me I can’t at this time. There will come a time when I will be able to speak directly about the case and I hope our listeners will be there. For 10 years I’ve had the great privilege of showing up to work every day at my dream job.”

[Boomer Esiason ‘lost and heartbroken’ over arrest of Craig Carton]

Esiason, who told listeners that “the Boomer and Carton chapter is now closed here,” praised Carton.

“I think it’s a good move for Craig,” Esiason said (via the New York Daily News), “and I think for he and his family he has to focus supremely on that. That’s the one thing he has to take care of and that’s the one thing we want him to do, we want him and his family to get through this. He’s going to have to put all his energy in that.”

Carton, 48, was arrested last week, accused of running what a prosecutor said was a “Ponzi-like” scheme to fool investors into giving him millions of dollars to pay off gambling debts to casinos and others. He remains free on $500,000 bail and thanked listeners in his statement.

“I’ve always felt a personal connection to our listeners and want to thank them for making me a part of their daily routine. …

“From the bottom of my heart, I’d like to thank my family, friends, listeners and especially the executives at WFAN and CBS Radio [WFAN’s parent company] for their continued understanding and for giving me the most amazing platform to do what I love to do the most, besides being with my family.”

Read more from The Post:

As the White House calls for her firing, Jemele Hill addressed ‘the elephant’ in the room

Fans ejected from Fenway after hanging ‘Racism is as American as baseball’ banner

Everyone wants to talk about Indians’ record-tying 21-game win streak, except the Indians

CFL eliminates full-contact padded practices during season to improve player health

Jerry Brewer: Jay Gruden mentored Sean McVay. Now he has to beat him.