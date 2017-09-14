

All times Eastern.

Thursday, Sept. 14



Time Game TV 8 New Mexico at Boise St. ESPN

This begins the weeknight portion of the Boise State schedule. None of the Broncos’ next three games is on a Saturday, with Friday night encounters with Virginia (Sept. 22) and Brigham Young (Oct. 6) looming next. After a wild triple-overtime loss to Washington State, Boise State must regroup against run-heavy New Mexico in both teams’ Mountain West opener. Bob Davie’s Lobos led the country in rushing last year but are coming off a startling home loss to New Mexico State.

Friday, Sept. 15



Time Game TV 7 Illinois at No. 22 South Florida ESPN 7 U-Mass. at Temple ESPNU 10:15 Arizona at UTEP ESPN

Illinois’ trip to Tampa to face South Florida, which will be played as scheduled in the wake of Hurricane Irma, provides a clear shot for the American Athletic Conference favorites to upend a Power Five foe. It isn’t necessarily a good opponent, though the Illini deserve credit for handling Western Kentucky at home last week to improve to 2-0. South Florida didn’t have an easy go of it against San Jose State or Stony Brook, and QB Quinton Flowers and the Bulls will need to be sharper. South Florida’s scheduled game at Connecticut last week was postponed because of the hurricane.

Saturday, Sept. 16



Time Game TV Noon Air Force at No. 7 Michigan Big Ten Network Noon No. 9 Oklahoma St. at Pittsburgh ESPN Noon No. 25 UCLA at Memphis ABC Noon U-Conn. at Virginia ESPN2 Noon Northern Illinois at Nebraska Fox Sports 1 Noon Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas A&M SEC Network Noon Iowa State at Akron CBS Sports Network Noon Kansas at Ohio ESPNU 12:20 Furman at N.C. State WDCA-20 (in D.C. area) 12:30 Baylor at Duke CSN Mid-Atlantic (in D.C. area) 2 Howard at Richmond CSN Mid-Atlantic+ (in D.C. area) 2 Northern Colorado at Colorado Pac-12 Network 3:30 No. 10 Wisconsin at BYU ABC 3:30 No. 16 Virginia Tech at East Carolina CBS Sports Network 3:30 SMU at No. 20 Texas Christian ESPNU 3:30 No. 23 Tennessee at No. 24 Florida CBS 3:30 Notre Dame at Boston College ESPN 3:30 Middle Tennessee at Minnesota Big Ten Network 3:30 North Texas at Iowa ESPN2 3:30 Morgan St. at Rutgers Big Ten Network 3:30 Norfolk St. at James Madison MASN2 (in D.C. area) 4 Mercer at No. 15 Auburn SEC Network 4 Purdue at Missouri SEC Network 4:30 Army at No. 8 Ohio State Fox 5:30 Oregon St. at No. 21 Washington St. Pac-12 Network 7 Colorado St. at No. 1 Alabama ESPN2 7 No. 12 LSU at Mississippi St. ESPN 7 Oregon at Wyoming CBS Sports Network 7:30 Georgia St. at No. 5 Penn St. Big Ten Network 7:30 Samford at No. 13 Georgia SEC Network Plus 7:30 No. 18 Kansas St. at Vanderbilt ESPNU 7:30 Kentucky at South Carolina SEC Network 7:30 Bowling Green at Northwestern Big Ten Network 8 No. 3 Clemson at No. 14 Louisville ABC 8 Arizona St. at Texas Tech MASN2 (in D.C. area) 8:30 Texas at No 4 Southern Cal Fox 9:30 Fresno St. at No. 6 Washington Pac-12 Network 10 San Jose St. at Utah ESPN2 10:30 No. 19 Stanford at San Diego St. CBS Sports Network 10:30 Ole Miss at California ESPN

For the second Saturday in a row, the early matchups aren’t particularly compelling. One that could be interesting is UCLA’s visit to Memphis as the Josh Rosen Show heads (just) east of the Mississippi River. Rosen ranks third in the country in passing average (410 yards per game) after leading a comeback against Texas A&M and then shredding Hawaii last week. The Tigers’ conference opener at Central Florida was canceled last week because of Hurricane Irma’s pending arrival. Their Riley Ferguson-led offense could pile up points and lead to one of the weekend’s more entertaining games. …

The SEC East’s annual early-season bellwether features Tennessee and Florida in another contest featuring a team that received an unanticipated bye week courtesy of Mother Nature. (Florida was scheduled to play Northern Colorado.) While the Volunteers ably handled the challenge of a short week against Indiana State, it’s still anyone’s guess whether Florida can muster much offense this year. The Gators were stymied by Michigan in their opener, and while facing a Don Brown-coordinated defense is a hefty test, Florida might have a three-ring quarterback circus on its hands with opening week starter Feleipe Franks and Notre Dame transfer Malik Zaire, as well as Luke Del Rio a possibility to play as well. …

On the other side of the SEC, Louisiana State (which gave up its first touchdown of the season in the fourth quarter Saturday against Chattanooga) takes its undefeated record on the road to Starkville to meet Mississippi State. The Bulldogs blasted Charleston Southern and Louisiana Tech, and they lurk as a stealthy possibility to crack the top half of the SEC West. The main subplot in this one is obvious enough: If LSU contains Mississippi State dual-threat QB Nick Fitzgerald, there won’t be much drama. If it can’t, the Bulldogs might just pull a surprise. …

The spotlight game of the week was moved into prime time after Miami-Florida State was postponed till next month. Last year, Lamar Jackson and Louisville were part of one of the season’s top games, a near-upset of eventual national champion Clemson in Death Valley. This year, the Tigers head to Louisville after stomping Auburn’s offense in a 14-6 triumph last week. Clemson’s defensive front is perhaps the best in the sport this season, but creating problems for Jackson is not easy. He accounted for 525 total yards and six touchdowns (three passing, three rushing) last week at North Carolina, and he rushed for 162 yards and two scores against Clemson last year. With Florida State using a true freshman quarterback in the wake of Deondre Francois’s season-ending knee injury, the winner of this one may have the inside track to the ACC Atlantic title. …

Of note merely for its potential ridiculousness, Arizona State visits Texas Tech in a rematch of the Sun Devils’ 68-55 triumph in Tempe last year. The teams combined for 1,264 yards, with both going over 600 yards, and Kalen Ballage ran for seven touchdowns in the triumph. It’s worth a look during the Clemson-Louisville commercials; chances are, you’ll see a touchdown during any casual glance at this game. …

It’s not hard to recall the last time Texas faced Southern California. It was merely one of the most riveting games in the sport’s history, with Vince Young leading the Longhorns to a victory in January 2006 in the Rose Bowl to seal a national title and begin the decline of Pete Carroll’s Trojan juggernaut. Southern Cal was still imposing for a few more years but has only occasionally glimpsed the peak of the sport since then … at least until Sam Darnold came along. The Trojans have won 11 in a row dating to last season and are coming off a dominant showing against Stanford. They’ll look to turn back the visiting Longhorns, who routed San Jose State last week for their first victory under Tom Herman. …

Is it really #Pac12AfterDark if it’s not in a Pac-12 stadium? These are the deep, philosophical questions of our time that arise from college games that last past 2 a.m. on the East Coast. In the case of Stanford’s visit to San Diego State, though, it will probably appeal to fans of smash-mouth football. Bryce Love leads the Cardinal’s rugged rushing attack and rumbled for 160 yards in last week’s loss at Southern Cal, while Rashaad Penny leads the country in rushing and had 216 yards while flattening Arizona State in a 30-20 triumph Saturday. Both teams are built to run, and this game will be won by whoever figures out how to stop the other’s star back.

