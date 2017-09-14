

Floyd Mayweather is coming off a win over Conor McGregor. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Floyd Mayweather has expressed support for President Trump in the past, and he attended January’s inauguration. More recently, the once-again retired boxer even offered a defense of Trump’s infamous “Access Hollywood” comments, saying it was the kind of “locker-room talk” in which “real men” engage.

Mayweather was appearing on “Hollywood Unlocked” when the subject of his friendship with Trump arose. Mayweather clarified that he had “communicated” with Trump and “talked with him on a couple of occasions,” claiming that he just wanted to say he had been to a presidential inauguration and that “it didn’t matter who the president was.”

Mayweather than asserted that no one ever accused Trump of being a racist until he won the presidency. “People don’t like the truth,” he said, comparing some of Trump’s comments to lines in rap music.

“He speaks like real men spoke,” said Mayweather, who served prison time in 2011 for domestic battery and has had similar allegations lodged against him by several women. “Real men speak like, ‘Man, she had a fat a–. You see her a–? I had to squeeze her a–. I had to grab that fat a–.’ Right?

“So he’s talking locker-room talk. Locker-room talk. ‘I’m the man, you know what I’m saying? You know who I am. Yeah, I grabbed her by the p—-. And?’”

Had a great visit from @FloydMayweather today with @realdonaldtrump. One of the best all time boxing legends. pic.twitter.com/BFQbLMeHlH — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 17, 2016

Mayweather was referring to Trump’s 2005 comments, which were recorded while he was wearing a microphone for an appearance on “Access Hollywood” and which emerged during last year’s presidential campaign. “And when you’re a star, they let you do it,” Trump said at the time. “You can do anything. … Grab them by the p—-. You can do anything.”

Trump described his own comments, which included other vulgar remarks, the same way during an October debate with Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton. “Certainly I’m not proud of it,” he said at one point. “But this is locker-room talk.”

“I feel people shy away from realness,” Mayweather told the show’s hosts. “This man didn’t do nothing. Listen, if y’all didn’t want the man in the White House, y’all should have voted the other way. It ain’t like he went and robbed — he done his homework. He did what he had to do, and he got there.”

Mayweather, who came out of retirement last month to defeat Conor McGregor and run his record to 50-0, said he could call Trump “directly” on his phone. In January, ahead of the inauguration, he said, “He’s never been mean to me. Donald Trump came out to support me for the Manny Pacquiao fight [in 2015], and I was appreciative for that.”

