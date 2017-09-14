Brothers Isaiah Wright (wearing jersey No. 4 in the above trailer) and Camion Patrick, whose lives documented in the Netflix series “Last Chance U,” are facing murder charges in connection to the stabbing death of an 18-year-old in Louisville, Tenn.

Two others, Keshawn Hopewell, 21, and Itiq Green, 28, have also been charged in the July 25 killing of Caleb Radford. The Alcoa Police Department did not specify what role each man is suspected to have played in Radford’s death.

The arrests of Wright, 20, and Patrick, 22, come more than a month after police arrested Hopewell and Green on Aug. 3, according to the Knoxville News Sentinel. The arrest report did not indicate whether the police were looking for any more suspects.

Wright and Patrick first made headlines when they were featured on “Last Chance U,” a Netflix documentary series that follows the East Mississippi Community College football team, where both brothers previously played. According to ESPN, “Wright and Patrick both talked about the challenges they faced as children in foster care, as their mother had left them and their father was in prison.”

It at first appeared that Wright and Patrick were slated for success. Wright, a running back, started off the 2016 season well, ESPN reports, but later sustained an injury and was often seen fighting with Coach Buddy Stephens in the series. Patrick, a wide receiver and running back who played at East Mississippi in 2014, earned a scholarship to Indiana University, where he made six receptions and four rushes last season before multiple injuries not only ended his season, but his football career.

While Wright returned to live in Tennessee, Patrick remained enrolled at IU, where he continued earning his scholarship after being placed on a medical hardship waiver, ESPN reports. IU confirmed to the network on Thursday, however, that Patrick has now been suspended as he awaits extradition in an Indiana jail.

