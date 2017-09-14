

Police are sent in with canine units to keep the peace. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)

A Europa League game between Arsenal and the German side Koln got off to a rough start in London on Thursday after a mostly peaceful march featuring around 20,000 Koln fans descended into chaos at the gates of Emirates Stadium.

FC Koln fans are causing chaos outside the Emirates this evening… (@PintsandPyro) pic.twitter.com/nFhs1y06dw — Football Away Days (@FBAwayDays) September 14, 2017

According to various British reports, hundreds of Koln fans attempted to enter the stadium without tickets, causing a handful of melees to break out around the grounds. The issue, according to the Guardian, centered around the number of tickets the stadium allotted to away fans compared to how many showed up in London. Only 3,000 tickets were made available to Koln fans, who were to be seated in a specifically designated section.

That did not happen, however, with fans breaching the designated section to sit elsewhere. To manage the situation, UEFA, European soccer’s governing body, decided to delay the game an hour. Kickoff occurred at 9:05 p.m. local time.

BBC reporter Richard Conway described the initial scene in the stadium as “ugly,” noting he saw 100 Koln fans enter the stadium and fight with the stadium stewards.

Koln fans fighting with stewards inside Emirates stadium. Group arrived in home end and fought their way into away section. pic.twitter.com/7RC17WZyz2 — Richard Conway (@richard_conway) September 14, 2017

“Punches, kicks, people diving over stewards,” he wrote. “Police were on the scene in a few minutes but not before another group of fans repeated the act. Now there are police dogs and a line of riot police.”

The Metropolitan Police confirmed the violence, noting they sent in extra officers to keep he peace.

“Officers are dealing with disorder at the Emirates Stadium where fans have gathered for the Arsenal vs FC Koln match,” police said (via the Independent). “A policing plan is in place for the game. Additional officers have been deployed.”

All orderly again inside the Emirates with police presence. Koln fans in full voice. pic.twitter.com/ePc8J0ZYJC — Richard Conway (@richard_conway) September 14, 2017

Some onlookers, however, downplayed the gravity of the situation, reporting everyone who made it into the stadium appeared to be getting along.

“Doesn’t this just go to show the stupidity of designating home and away sections to begin with?” Geoff DeSouza asked (via the Guardian). “North American fans are perfectly content with away fans sitting next to them at all events and nothing like this ever happens.”

That the situation turned violent ahead of the match marked a contrast to the activities earlier in the day, including a massive march of Koln fans who mostly peacefully made their way through the city singing and cheering on their team.

Saw plenty of FC Koln fans in London this morning. Over 20,000 here for Europa League game v Arsenal. Magnificent pic.twitter.com/j9U2qgAEYt — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) September 14, 2017

Police said despite the crowd size, they made no arrests during the march.

“They did throw bottles and let off flares, but there was no significant disorder, police were on scene and there have been no arrests,” a police spokesman told the Telegraph.

It remains unclear if or how many were arrested outside or inside the stadium later.

