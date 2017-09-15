Hulk Hogan is an avid Twitter user. (Chris O’Meara/AP)

Hulk Hogan used to be known as a WWE Hall of Famer before he helped kill the now-defunct website Gawker with the help of Silicon Valley billionaire Peter Thiel in a trial about a leaked sex tape last year.

Still scrubbed from WWE’s website, Hogan, who lives in Clearwater, Fla., did little to help his ailing reputation on Thursday when he posted what many considered an insensitive set of tweets about some victims of Hurricane Irma.



Hogan appeared to call some victims of the deadly storm “crybabies” for lamenting the loss of power or water to their homes.

No surprise, this did not sit well with many, especially in the wake of tragic news that eight elderly people living in a nursing home died after Irma knocked out their power and air conditioning.

At least one critic questioned what Hogan was doing to help those he thought were truly in need.

Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, did not immediately return requests to comment.

Amid the criticism, however, Hogan found his fans, although some still questioned his word choice.

Hogan perhaps meant to say he did want to hear people complaining about temporarily losing WiFi access or cable television, which arguably aren’t needed to survive. Electricity to power a habitable climate and water, which is necessary to live? Those are bigger deals.

Still, with that in mind, Hogan’s tweet managed to resonate with several, who appeared to interpret his tweets in a more positive manner.

Hurricane Irma caused billions of dollars in damage in the Caribbean, Florida and the southeastern United States. A total of 69 people died in the storm, including 32 from Florida, Georgia and South Carolina, the Weather Channel reported Friday.

Meanwhile, nearly 2 million homes in Florida remain without power, including roughly 188,000 in the Tampa area, near where Hogan lives, according to the Tampa Bay Times. Clearwater, in particular, lost power to some of its waste water facilities, which resulted in 338,000 gallons of partially treated effluent flowing into Stevenson Creek.

It is not clear how Irma may have affected Hogan’s home. In a series of tweets he posted on Sunday, he said there was “a lot of damage,” but that “everyone is safe.”

