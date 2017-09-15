

Hulk Hogan is an avid Twitter user. (Chris O’Meara/AP)

Hulk Hogan used to be known as a WWE Hall of Famer before he helped kill the now-defunct website Gawker with the help of Silicon Valley billionaire Peter Thiel in a trial about a leaked sex tape last year.

Still scrubbed from WWE’s website, Hogan, who lives in Clearwater, Fla., did little to help his ailing reputation on Thursday when he posted what many considered an insensitive set of tweets about some victims of Hurricane Irma.

Hogan appeared to call some victims of the deadly storm “crybabies” for lamenting the loss of power or water to their homes.

No surprise, this did not sit well with many, especially in the wake of tragic news that eight elderly people living in a nursing home died after Irma knocked out their power and air conditioning.

The nerve….the 8 ppl that died in a south florida nursing home were they cry babies. It's not fair to down play other ppl fears or griefs. — JULIET BROWN (@JULIETSurg) September 15, 2017

elderly people died because of no power in a nursing home. — Melissa (@MelissaLDork) September 14, 2017

Saw some ppl crying yesterday, they lost everything. Another neighbor can't run a breathing machine. Still want this attention? — redroc-727 (@redrock727) September 15, 2017

So the people with medical equipment dependent on electricity are crybabies too? Taking shots in this time is low, even for you. — Kye "Kyeju" Brown (@kyejudraws) September 15, 2017

HH laying down the hard truth for the people whose medicines expire without fridges, ventilators have no power, cant get dialysis etc. pic.twitter.com/F4KNUNX4u8 — octopusmask (@OctopusMask) September 15, 2017

At least one critic questioned what Hogan was doing to help those he thought were truly in need.

And what are you doing to help? Besides sitting in your living room tweeting about those of us without power, out helping our neighbors… — mark patterson (@soapythecat) September 15, 2017

Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, did not immediately return requests to comment.

Amid the criticism, however, Hogan found his fans, although some still questioned his word choice.

I think I know what you meant, but poor choice of words…brother. — redroc-727 (@redrock727) September 15, 2017

Hogan perhaps meant to say he did want to hear people complaining about temporarily losing WiFi access or cable television, which arguably aren’t needed to survive. Electricity to power a habitable climate and water, which is necessary to live? Those are bigger deals.

Still, with that in mind, Hogan’s tweet managed to resonate with several, who appeared to interpret his tweets in a more positive manner.

Thank you for saying that Hulk I would rather go a week without power than bury a loved one.. — Joe Boyle (@YJoeboyle) September 14, 2017

In Afghanistan I didn't even bathe for three months, not to mention no internet or power. Wanna see people who have it bad? Go there. — Big Mattock (@BigMattock) September 14, 2017

Too many people are spoiled by what we have today. I wish some of these people could've lived years ago when current luxuries weren't around — Hemi (@AmazingHemi) September 14, 2017

Hurricane Irma caused billions of dollars in damage in the Caribbean, Florida and the southeastern United States. A total of 69 people died in the storm, including 32 from Florida, Georgia and South Carolina, the Weather Channel reported Friday.

Meanwhile, nearly 2 million homes in Florida remain without power, including roughly 188,000 in the Tampa area, near where Hogan lives, according to the Tampa Bay Times. Clearwater, in particular, lost power to some of its waste water facilities, which resulted in 338,000 gallons of partially treated effluent flowing into Stevenson Creek.

It is not clear how Irma may have affected Hogan’s home. In a series of tweets he posted on Sunday, he said there was “a lot of damage,” but that “everyone is safe.”

Sitting on Clearwater Beach praying to God please keep my home,family and friends safe.Home and at peace on N Beach,thank you God oneLoveHH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) September 10, 2017

As crazy as it sounds in all the turbulence I finally feel alive again,in Jesus name I pray thank you God,totally surrendered,totally safeHH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) September 10, 2017

Thank u God I AM GRATEFUL for your protection I AM. HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) September 11, 2017

Thank u God for your protection,a lot of damage but everyone is safe,still praying for everyone! One Love HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) September 11, 2017

