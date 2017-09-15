

Francisco Lindor of the Cleveland Indians is tagged out by Kansas City’s Drew Butera to end the game and the Indians’ 22-game winning streak. (Ron Schwane/Getty Images)

Time ran out on the Cleveland Indians’ historic run Friday night.

Shortstop Francisco Lindor struck out with the tying run on first, the final out of a 4-3 loss to the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field in Cleveland that ended the Indians’ major league record 22-game winning streak. Lindor, whose RBI double with two outs and two strikes in the ninth Thursday night tied the game and allowed the Indians to set the record an inning later, couldn’t come through again, failing to make contact with a nasty breaking ball from Royals left-hander Mike Minor.

Lorenzo Cain’s RBI single in the sixth proved to be the winning run for Kansas City, which rallied after the Indians (91-57) took a 3-1 lead after three innings. MVP candidate Jose Ramirez hit a two-run homer in third, and given the events of the past three-plus weeks, you would be forgiven for figuring that sewed it up for the Indians.

But the Royals chipped away, scoring runs in the fourth and fifth to tie the game against Cleveland starter Trevor Bauer before Cain came through in the sixth. Bauer, who had won his previous five starts, left the game after 5 1/3 innings, allowing four runs, all earned, on nine hits with six strikeouts.

Cleveland last lost Aug. 23 to the Boston Red Sox and did some amazing things over the course of the streak, leading the majors in batting average, home runs, ERA and run differential. Indians fans, who brought an October-like ambiance to the proceedings as the record came into range, showed their team just how much they appreciated the streak with a roaring ovation after Lindor made the final out. The Indians showed their appreciation right back.

