Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett passes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Jae C. Hong/AP)

The Indianapolis Colts, still without Andrew Luck and reeling from a Week 1 pounding from the San Francisco 49ers, will start Jacoby Brissett in Week 2, according to the NFL Network.

Brissett — acquired on Sept. 2 from New England — replaces Scott Tolzien, who started last weekend in a 46-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Tolzien completed 9 of 18 passes for 128 yards, threw two pick-sixes and finished with a 33.8 quarterback rating.

[Remember when the future appeared so bright for Andrew Luck and the Colts?]

Brissett, a 6-foot-4, 235-pounder selected in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft, completed 2 of 3 passes for 51 yards against the Rams.

Luck has played 22 of the Colts’ 33 games since the start of the 2015 season, and the team is 16-17 over that span. His most recent injury required shoulder surgery and the Colts have yet to say when he might be able to starting practicing again, much less playing. He attended practice Thursday for the first time.

“It’s just not a very good team,” a former NFL general manager told The Post’s Mark Maske this week. “When Luck was in there, he covered for some of their deficiencies and kept them competitive. When he’s not in there, it’s going to be a struggle for them just to be competitive most weeks.”

Read more:

The Colts’ lack of clarity is a sign that Week 1 is not an option

‘We are where we are’: Colts seem unconcerned about injured Andrew Luck’s timetable