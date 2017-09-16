

(John Gurzinski / AFP/Getty Images)

This story will update with news from the scene and round-by-round updates on the main event.

Gennady Golovkin (37-0, 33 knockouts) vs. Canelo Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs)

When: The four-bout main card will air on pay-per-view and streaming services beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern time. The Los Angeles Times predicts the main event to begin by 11 p.m.

At stake: Golovkin’s unified middleweight titles.

The rest of the main card:

Joseph Diaz Jr. (24-0, 13 KOs) vs. Rafael Rivera (25-0-2, 16 KOs) (featherweights)

Randy Caballero (24-0, 14 KOs) vs. Diego De La Hoya (19-0, nine KOs) (junior featherweights)

Ryan Martin (19-0, 11 KOs) vs. Francisco Rojo (20-2, 13 KOs) (lightweights)

Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

How to watch: HBO pay-per-view (TV), CaneloGGG.com or SlingTV (Streaming)

[Winner of GGG vs. Canelo could be crowned as the fighter of his generation]

LAS VEGAS — Moments after his victory over Conor McGregor on Aug. 26, Floyd Mayweather announced his retirement from boxing for the third time. Many ringside observers think the latest declaration from the sport’s longtime marquee attraction, now 40, has an authenticity the previous two did not. Which means that on Saturday night, boxing finally gets to turn the page.

Enter Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin. On Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena, the two will vie not only for the middleweight championship, but also to replace Mayweather as boxing’s signature star — an unofficial title has the potential to bring with it a veritable fortune.

And yet for all that is on the line for the principals, there is a sense that this showdown means even more to boxing itself: Will the mainstream sporting public be captivated by these two new stars?

“This is a fight for the sport of boxing, and it couldn’t have come at a better time,” said Oscar De La Hoya, chief executive of Golden Boy Promotions — which is promoting the bout. “The stakes couldn’t be higher.”

[Golovkin’s legacy could be defined by fight vs. Alvarez]

Fortunately for boxing, Alvarez and Golovkin appear poised to deliver. The experts are nearly unanimous in their opinion that the match will be action-packed — thanks largely to the aggressive, offense-first styles of both fighters.

I haven't been this pumped up for a fight in a LONG time!!!!!! It's like Christmas morning and your birthday at the same time!!!! #CaneloGGG — Dan Rafael (@danrafaelespn) September 16, 2017

Real fight of the year this Saturday https://t.co/DtiFDYq4rX — Greg Bishop (@GregBishopSI) September 15, 2017

Canelo and GGG were born to fight each other. Everything GGG does is something Canelo WANTS his opponents to do. It's going to be amazing. — Jonathan Snowden (@JESnowden) September 11, 2017

Even the fighters appear to be less assured of their own victory than they are that the bout will be compelling. At the pre-fight news conference, Alvarez refused to make any guarantees.

“I know it will be a tough fight,” said Alvarez, a 27-year-old from Mexico. “I just want you all to enjoy it like I’m going to enjoy it.”

Golovkin — the World Boxing Council, World Boxing Association and International Boxing Federation champion — echoed his opponent’s sentiment that boxing fans will be the real winners.

“This fight will be the biggest gift to the people,” Golovkin said.

Both men look to be in top shape, with each weighing in right at the 160-pound limit.

If the weigh-in is any indication, the atmosphere should be intense. An announced crowd of 9,461 packed the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Friday to watch the two middleweights step on the scale.

It’s likely that most in the arena will be cheering for Alvarez, a 27-year-old from Mexico — especially since the bout falls on that country’s Independence Day. But Golovkin, a 35-year-old from Kazakhstan with a crowd-pleasing style, stands to have his share of backers as well.

As always for the big Las Vegas fights, the stars figure to be out. NBA MVP Russell Westbrook is among those reportedly set to be ringside.

But unlike the Mayweather vs. McGregor spectacle three weeks ago, this bout appears to be far more accessible to the average fan. And this one seems to have a far greater chance to live up to the hype.