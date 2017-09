ESPN’s “College Gameday” followed the defending national champion to the Bluegrass state Saturday ahead of No. 3 Clemson’s ACC clash at No. 14 Louisville. The Tigers were college football’s top team after last season, but the home fans still have Lamar Jackson’s Heisman trophy to brag about, and they did so Saturday.

Churchill Downs, which hosts the Kentucky Derby, is only a mile from campus. To appease the locals, Lee Corso traded his mascot dome for a jockey hat and delivered a surprisingly smooth version of the “call to post” with a bugle.

For Kentuckians, the best way to explain Lamar Jackson’s speed is with equine comparisons.

Nickelback released an album in June called “Feed the Machine.” New music won’t stop the general American public from taking every opportunity to equate listening to the Canadian rock band with an attack on one’s taste.

Last year Clemson beat Louisville, 42-36, behind 306 passing yards and five touchdowns from Deshaun Watson. Lamar Jackson threw for 295 and ran for 162 yards in the loss. Even though Watson is now playing on Sundays (and the occasional Thursday) and Jackson is back for his junior season, does Kim Jon Un still like Clemson (minus-3)?

