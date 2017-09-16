

Eddie Vedder is seen in the left field bleachers during the game between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday. (Jon Durr/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs are on a five-game win streak, but for a couple of fans jamming outside Wrigley Field on Friday, perhaps the biggest win came outside of the ballpark. Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder, who attended Friday’s game, strapped on a guitar to jam with the two buskers.

ChiCitySports was one of the first media outlets to notice Twitter video circulating showing the famous singer, and it identified the street musicians Vedder joined as Manny Miller and Jack McKee, who busk under the name SideStreets.

Aside from Miller and McKee, who do not appear to be active on social media, it’s unclear how many other people were able to identify Vedder as the mystery third man in this trio. Those who did, however, either enjoyed the show or whipped out their cameras to catch this unexpected performance of “Corduroy,” one of the biggest hits off Pearl Jam’s 1994 album “Vitology.”

This is hardly the first time Vedder has shared his musical stylings with fellow Cubs fans. Most famously, Vedder belted out “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” during Game 5 of the Cubs’ historic World Series win last season.

Vedder has not publicly commented on his decision to jam with fans on Friday, but he did return to the Wrigley Field on Saturday to take in another Cubs victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Vedder is currently on a break from touring but will hit the road against next week when he travels to Louisville, and Franklin, Tenn., for two solo shows scheduled for Sept. 23 and 24, respectively.