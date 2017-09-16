

Mason Rudolph vs. Pittsburgh has been an almost unfair advantage the past two seasons. (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph is no stranger to torturing Pitt football. A year ago in Stillwater, Rudolph threw for a program-record 540 yards and two touchdowns in a 45-38 win, including a Cowboys-record 372 yards in the first half.

But what Rudolph did to the Panthers on their home field on Saturday was on another level. The senior Heisman Trophy candidate shattered his own record in the first half on Saturday, throwing for 423 yards and five touchdowns to give the ninth-ranked Cowboys a 49-14 halftime lead.

[Lots more highlights and news from college football Week 3]

The Cowboys eventually had mercy, pulling Rudolph in the third quarter. His final throw of the day was actually an interception on a deep ball to the end zone with 10:49 left in the quarter — two plays later, Oklahoma State made up for it with a pick-six to mke it 56-14. But that was essentially the only blemish on Rudolph’s afternoon. He finished 23 for 32 with 497 yards.

Jalen McCleskey, James Washington, Marcell Ateman and Dillon Stoner became the first quartet in school history to each record 100 yards receiving. The Cowboys had never had more than two receivers pull that feat in a game.

But back to that first half. Do the math: In six quarters against the Panthers, Rudolph passed for 963 yards and seven touchdowns.

Here’s a snapshot of his and the Cowboys’ staggering numbers in the first two quarters.

They had 523 total yards and could’ve had more had Pitt not turned in a 13-play scoring drive at the end of the half. They averaged 11.2 yards per play. They scored touchdowns on all seven first-half drives. That includes Rudolph touchdown throws of 54, 69, 8, 40 and 49 yards. They went 9 for 9 on third downs, with Rudolph completing five passes for conversions. Rudolph was torching Pitt without much help from James Washington, his preseason all-American wide receiver. Instead, Jalen McCleskey had seven catches for 162 yards and three touchdowns, Dillon Stoner had five grabs for 100 yards and one touchdown and Marcell Ateman had three receptions for 98 yards. Washington had three catches for 68 yards. The offense racked up 20 first downs and one penalty and 20 first downs.

[Viewing guide: Spotlight on Jackson and Louisville vs. Clemson]

Here’s a Heisman-type moment from Rudolph in the first quarter: