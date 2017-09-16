

Pitt’s had better games, but its offer of a free beverage remains the same. (Keith Srakocic/AP)

It’s a message that has appeared on the scoreboard during every home game for the past three years. But Saturday, the University of Pittsburgh’s routine offer of a free beverage to students who stayed for the whole game went viral because it just so happened to come during a blowout 59-21 loss to Oklahoma State.

When you're down 35 at the half… pic.twitter.com/da6DXg9ToC — ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) September 16, 2017

Pitt students trying to figure out if that free beverage is worth it. #OKSTvsPITT pic.twitter.com/QP7PEpr8sU — Ellen Dugger (@ellen__dugger) September 16, 2017

Is that free beverage worth it? Most would pay to leave early. — Christopher Lambert (@theDudeofWV) September 16, 2017

The dedication for that free beverage is real out here in Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/YQ8Mfq6nqp — Will J Day (@WillJday53) September 16, 2017

A lot of dedication to get that free beverage. — Jeremy Reeder (@TheJeremyReeder) September 16, 2017

The offer was not a bribe to get students to stay specifically for Saturday’s loss, however, Pitt officials said.

“This is the third year students have been provided free beverages at the conclusion of home games,” Pitt Athletic Department spokesman E.J. Borghetti told The Post in an email. “It was an initiative that came out of discussions with our student groups and geared to give them the best and most enjoyable game day experiences at Heinz.”

Winning the game, of course, probably would’ve been more fun, especially for those not into weird sodas. According to Varun Kumar, a current Pitt student, the free beverage Saturday was a bizarrely flavored Mountain Dew.

The Pitt free beverage is Spiked Mountain Dew. Biggest L on the afternoon pic.twitter.com/9KEi6TGHKx — Varun Kumar (@vrkumar8) September 16, 2017

But at least it wasn’t this.

Here's the beverage you get for staying through the Pitt game pic.twitter.com/XykYoGMCRH — Rodger Sherman (@rodger_sherman) September 16, 2017

Pitt’s next home game is scheduled for Sept. 30. It’ll take on Rice and, hopefully for Panthers fans, Pitt’s beverage offer won’t have reason to go viral.

