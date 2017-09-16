A brawl between players from two Las Vegas area high school football teams was broken up by police using pepper spray Friday night, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal.

Canyon Springs beats Basic 20-15 and the game ends in a brawl involving players and coaches. Police break up with pepper spray pic.twitter.com/wYTWHANYFl — Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) September 16, 2017

Canyon Springs had just defeated host Basic, 20-15, when a scrum began on the field in Henderson, Nev. In several videos posted to social media, a Clark County School District police officer steps into the fray and unleashes a large cloud of pepper spray. In a video shot from the press box, the fights appeared to be dying down when the officer steps in. “The brunt of the spray was directed toward a group of Canyon Springs players and coaches, though at least one Basic staffer was targeted,” the Review-Journal reporter wrote.

On second view from the press box, it looks like things were getting back in order pic.twitter.com/IoVOMrTKPr — William Levi (@NVPrepReport) September 16, 2017

The Las Vegas Sun reports that the game had nearly 300 yards in penalties and four ejections. The scrimmage started after a Canyon Springs player was tackled out of bounds after time expired.

