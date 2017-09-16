A brawl between players from two Las Vegas area high school football teams was broken up by police using pepper spray Friday night, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal.
#NVPrepsFB. pic.twitter.com/uBeTaFIILV
— Sam Gordon (@BySamGordon) September 16, 2017
Canyon Springs beats Basic 20-15 and the game ends in a brawl involving players and coaches. Police break up with pepper spray pic.twitter.com/wYTWHANYFl
— Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) September 16, 2017
Canyon Springs had just defeated host Basic, 20-15, when a scrum began on the field in Henderson, Nev. In several videos posted to social media, a Clark County School District police officer steps into the fray and unleashes a large cloud of pepper spray. In a video shot from the press box, the fights appeared to be dying down when the officer steps in. “The brunt of the spray was directed toward a group of Canyon Springs players and coaches, though at least one Basic staffer was targeted,” the Review-Journal reporter wrote.
On second view from the press box, it looks like things were getting back in order pic.twitter.com/IoVOMrTKPr
— William Levi (@NVPrepReport) September 16, 2017
The Las Vegas Sun reports that the game had nearly 300 yards in penalties and four ejections. The scrimmage started after a Canyon Springs player was tackled out of bounds after time expired.
Read more:
Let’s count the ways Mason Rudolph and Oklahoma State owned Pittsburgh
Jay-Z dedicates song ‘The Story of O.J.’ to Colin Kaepernick at NYC music festival