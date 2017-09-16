The son of Jerry Sandusky, a former Penn State assistant coach convicted of sexually abusing 10 boys, has pleaded guilty to soliciting oral sex and nude photos from teenage girls, according to the Associated Press.

Jeffrey Sandusky, 41, faces up to eight years in state prison after admitting on Friday to various charges related to text conversations with two sisters after his father was sentenced to prison.

A prison guard before his arrest in February, Jeffrey Sandusky has long been one of his father’s most loyal allies. He defended the infamous coach in multiple interviews, seeing “boundary issues” where a jury saw predation, and managed to convince a writer for Bleacher Report of “the sincerity behind his words” — if not the words themselves.

Prosecutors allege that in 2013, the year after his father was convicted of 45 counts of sex abuse spanning more than a decade, Jeffrey Sandusky texted a 15-year-old girl and asked her for various things — at one point oral sex.

The girl refused and didn’t mention the exchange to her parents, according to a state trooper affidavit reviewed by Penn Live.

But three years later, in 2016, Sandusky is accused of making essentially the same request to the girl’s then-16-year-old sister, who told her father.

He tried to convince the second girl to comply by saying he studied medicine, according to the affidavit, which was previously described by The Washington Post.

When that didn’t work, according to Penn Live’s description of court records, Sandusky tried to apologize and asked the girl to delete her texts.

But it was too late.

“You did what you did and I’m not going to give you a chance to try to justify it,” the girl wrote back, according to the affidavit, and compared the younger Sandusky to a rapist.

He was arrested in February, charged with 14 counts of sexual solicitation and unlawful contact with minors.

Just as he had defended his father, Jeffrey Sandusky’s mother defended him, Cindy Boren wrote for The Post.

But on Friday, according to the Associated Press, Jeffrey Sandusky pleaded guilty to all counts as part of a deal with prosecutors.

His lawyer didn’t immediately answer a request for comment from The Post, and it’s unclear when his sentence will be set.

“While we were fully prepared to proceed to trial, today’s guilty plea to all charges ensures a significant prison sentence,” Centre County District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller said in a statement to news outlets, including Centre Daily.

Both sisters had once “completely trusted” the son of Jerry Sandusky, Miller wrote. “We are happy that these girls can move forward and experience a life with adults that deserve their trust.”

