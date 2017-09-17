

Canelo Alvarez (left) and Gennady Golovkin fight to a draw in the WBC, WBA and IBF middleweight championship fight in Las Vegas. (John Gurzinski / AFP / Getty Images)

While ESPN’s Teddy Atlas and Stephen A. Smith were fired up after the fight between Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez was deemed to be a split-decision draw, the executive director of the Nevada Athletic Commission admitted that one of the fight’s three judges needs “a small break” from big fights.

Adalaide Byrd turned in a scorecard that had Alvarez winning 118-110, while Dave Moretti scored it 115-113 for Golovkin (37-0-1) and Don Trella had it at 114-114.

“I’m not going to put her right back in,” Bob Bennett, the NAC executive director, told the Los Angeles Times. “She’ll still be in the business … but she needs to catch her breath.”

Bennett went on to say that the judge, who has scored over 100 title fights, had “a bad night” and that he plans to meet with her. “Unfortunately, she didn’t do well. I can tell you she conducts training for us, takes judges under her wing … but her score was too wide.”

Both fighters’ promoters agreed, and the draw means that Golovkin retains his three middleweight belts. Naturally, the result sparks talk of — wait for it — a rematch, but few were happy with the final result.

“What was that?” Oscar De La Hoya, the promoter for Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 knockouts) said. “People are scratching their heads. They’re confused.” Tom Loeffler, Golovkin’s promoter, seemed to side with Atlas, saying, “Frankly, it is not good for the sport of boxing.”

This isn’t the first time, of course, that this has happened in the sport — even in a highly anticipated bout. Four years ago, C.J. Ross’s card gave Timothy Bradley an upset of Manny Pacquiao. She judged Alvarez’s fight against Floyd Mayweather that year and scored the fight, which the other judges scored for Mayweather by a large margin, to be a draw. Ross stepped down after that.

This split draw caused Smith and Atlas to wig out. Atlas, in particular, could not get past the possibility that boxing is corrupt.

“The environment, the landscape of this sport is set up to be corrupted. It’s set up,” he said (via Deadspin). There is no separation of church and state. It’s where the people making money with the people controlling and administering the sport, there is no separation, the promoters are allowed to pick judges and who does judge and who does not judge. When they are that close between the people making money and the people administrating the sport, there is a landscape for corruption.”

On Sunday morning’s broadcast, Atlas called for a national commission to run the sport.

Teddy Atlas, Stephen A. Smith lose their minds arguing Canelo-GGG result: https://t.co/tbUoqmzMjg pic.twitter.com/3XmgTMJFPW — Deadspin (@Deadspin) September 17, 2017

Smith thought the fight was undiminished by the judging, although he said “I abhor” the decision.

“Everyone who came here got their money’s worth,” Smith said. “The decision was bogus, make no mistake about it. Draws are weak, make a damn winner, you got me there. 118-110, I have said enough about that judge. She should be exiled from making a bogus decision like that. At the end of the day, what we paid today, what Golden Boy Promotions put together, let’s give credit where credit is due. We got a hell of a fight tonight. Canelo Alvarez showed up. I don’t think he won the fight, but he put forth an incredible showing. I am proud and respected his efforts. Anyone other than GGG would have knocked him out. …

“I’m not looking at a level of corruption and insidious nature in which you label it, I’m not going to look at it that way,” Smith said. “I love this sport. This sport did not cheat me tonight. That referee, that official cheated the hell out of us. No doubt, but this sport did not cheat us. They gave us a hell of a fight.”

Read more from The Post:

Golovkin vs. Alvarez: a split decision draw

What’s at stake for GGG, Alvarez? Being called the fighter of his generation

Golovkin’s legacy could be defined by Alvarez bout