The skies darken over the Broncos’ home field during a Week 2 game against the Cowboys. (Joe Mahoney/Associated Press)

Sunday’s Cowboys-Broncos game didn’t have a chance to make it out of the first quarter before players had to head back to their respective locker rooms. The contest at Denver’s Sports Authority Field at Mile High was delayed as lightning moved through the area.

"Severe lightning activity" causing the delay. pic.twitter.com/ZypV7teeyO — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) September 17, 2017

DENVER RADAR UPDATE: Scattered storms halt the #CowboysVsBroncos game due to lightning. It'll prbly be delayed at least 30 minutes. #cowx pic.twitter.com/PtmfZeX4ua — Brian James (@BrianJamesNBC5) September 17, 2017

For some Cowboys fans, the delay was a welcome development, given that Dallas was outplayed in the early going. While running back Ezekiel Elliott was bottled up, gaining five yards on three carries, Denver counterpart C.J. Anderson galloped for 41 yards on five carries.

Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian began the game by completing seven of nine passes for 92 yards, including a 10-yard touchdown strike to wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders.

This timeout for lightning is THE BEST THING that could happen for the Cowboys right now. — Cowboys Nation (@CowboysNation) September 17, 2017

According to a Broncos official, the last time a Broncos home game was delayed by weather came in 2013, although the team experienced an 86-minute delay at Tampa last year. Eventually, Sunday’s inclement conditions moved through, and the players returned to the field after waiting for over an hour.

Following the delay, it didn’t take long for Dallas’s fortunes to change for the better, as DeMarcos Lawrence sacked Siemian early in the second quarter, causing a fumble near Denver’s own end zone. From there, Dak Prescott threw a short touchdown pass to Dez Bryant, tying the game.

