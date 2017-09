The Carolina Panthers will be without Greg Olsen for awhile. (Mike McCarn/Associated Press)

The Carolina Panthers suffered a significant loss Sunday, when tight end Greg Olsen broke his foot in the 9-3 victory over the Buffalo Bills.

“I’m going to miss a lot of games. It sucks,” Olsen said.

Greg Olsen describes what happened pic.twitter.com/umq9TVwb2N — Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) September 17, 2017

“I knew something wasn’t right,” Olsen, who has three straight 1,000-yard seasons, said. “Came in, took and X-ray, and it was pretty straightforward.”

Olsen was hurt late in the first half and returned to the sideline wearing a walking boot and using crutches.

The Panthers, who are 2-0, have Ed Dickson and Chris Manhertz as reserves.

