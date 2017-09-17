Upon further review, the Baltimore Ravens are not be giving away DNA tests to fans before the game Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

The promotion with the Boston-based biotech company Orig3n had planned to distribute kits that would allow a fan to test for four genes, including the ACTN3 gene. That gene, Orig3n says, can show whether a person may be “likely to have enhanced performance in power and sprint activities or is considered normal.”

The idea, promoted with the slogan “Purple and black are in your genes. Now find out what else is,” drew criticism because of privacy concerns about DNA testing, among other issues. Fans would have been able to swab the inside of their cheeks, then place the sample into a stadium bin and register with the company.

Sunday morning, however, the whole thing was called off. “We are working to address questions from officials from the state of Maryland,” the company said in a statement. “We received an overwhelmingly positive response to the first-ever DNA Day, and we remain committed to our mission. Since 2014, we have been helping people understand the links between their genes and how their minds and bodies work through our DNA tests and community events. We look forward to continuing our partnership with the Ravens.”

“There’s nothing in this that I think is a good idea,” Toni I. Pollin, an associate professor at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, told the Baltimore Sun. “The tests they’re talking about doing are not going to be useful for a particular individual.”

The Ravens had called it “one of the most innovative events a partner has ever spearheaded.” Orig3n also has a partnership arrangement with the San Francisco 49ers.