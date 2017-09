Jerry Jones reportedly is in no rush to extend Roger Goodell’s contract. (Gus Ruelas / Associated Press)

There reportedly is a stumbling block in talks with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell about a contract extension and it involves one of the NFL’s most powerful owners.

Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys “has slowed down if not impeded” negotiations, ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen reported Sunday morning. Although Jones is not a member of the committee that is working on retaining Goodell when his contract expires in 2019, he exerts a great deal of influence as the owner of one of the league’s most valuable teams and someone who has engineered deals that have enriched his fellow owners.

“If not for Jerry,” one unnamed source told Schefter and Mortensen, “this deal would be done.”

The six-member compensation committee is expected to discuss a specific proposal for Goodell in a conference call Wednesday and many expected that a deal would have been done by now. Although Goodell is roundly booed by fans, whether at the NFL Draft or in Gillette Stadium, his goal is to increase revenue to $25 billion by 2027. Since Goodell became commissioner in 2006, annual revenue has nearly tripled to about $14 billion and the average value of franchises has more than doubled to $2.3 billion, according to Forbes.

A source familiar with the league’s inner workings told The Post’s Mark Maske that there remains considerable support on the committee for an extension, and it is possible but not definite that it will ratify a formal offer to Goodell on the conference call.

Jones’s alleged obstruction comes at a time when Ezekiel Elliott, his star running back, is facing a six-game suspension for a violation of the personal conduct policy Schefter and Mortensen describe an “increasingly edgy relationship” between the men that “has sharpened to the point where Goodell’s long-term future as NFL commissioner could come under fire.

The ESPN report indicates some surprising dissension among owners, some of whom believe that a deal with Goodell is, as was reported last month, close, and another saying “there’s no way” right now.

Part of Jones’s feelings may be rooted in a report last week that the league believes it may yet be permitted to enforce Elliott’s six-game suspension this season, perhaps as early as Week 3. Sources familiar with the league’s deliberations told Maske that the NFL believes there are several possible outcomes to its appeal of an injunction that would result in Elliott missing games in 2017, including a scenario that would sideline him for the postseason should the Dallas Cowboys advance.

Maske writes:

The NFL is appealing the ruling by a federal judge in Texas that granted a preliminary injunction to keep Elliott’s suspension on hold as the case proceeds. If the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit grants the league’s request for an emergency stay of the injunction, perhaps as soon as next week, the injunction would be lifted and Elliott would have to serve his suspension while the underlying case plays out. Under that scenario, Elliott could begin serving his suspension as soon as the Cowboys’ third game of the season. If the appeals court denies the league’s request for an emergency stay but grants a highly expedited briefing schedule for the NFL’s appeal of the injunction, it might be possible for Elliott’s suspension to take effect later this season if the league prevails on that appeal. Should that happen following Week 12, the suspension would carry into the postseason, an NFL source confirmed. The third major scenario is if the appeals court denies the request for an emergency stay and does not expedite the appeal of the injunction. Then the league probably could not enforce the suspension before next season, even if it ultimately prevails in court.

More from The Post:

