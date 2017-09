Just how Tony Romo drew it up. (Butch Dill / Associated Press)

A game and a half into Tony Romo’s new gig doing color commentary on CBS’s NFL telecasts, this much is clear: He is really, really good at it.

He’s seeing the field so clearly and plugging into the mind-set of the players he’s covering so well that he brings a new dimension to the game. Calling the New England Patriots’ game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, for instance, he warned, “Watch out for the fade to 16.” Sure enough, Drew Brees hit No. 16, Brandon Coleman, for the touchdown.

Tony Romo is calling plays before they happen again. pic.twitter.com/pNKAbMLjx9 — Sporting News (@sportingnews) September 17, 2017

In the third quarter, he quickly spotted that Tom Brady had tossed up a pass, which was intercepted, to try to catch the Saints with 12 men on the field.

Even those silly CBS blazers can’t spoil how good Romo is, and if you decide which NFL game to watch each week based on where Romo is, well, you’re not alone.

Definitely seek out Tony Romo calling the Patriots-Saints game today. He's already great at this broadcasting thing! pic.twitter.com/KJ7Rgmavvl — SB Nation (@SBNation) September 17, 2017

I no longer follow an NFL team. I just watch Tony Romo’s game each week — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) September 17, 2017

Tony Romo is a human spoiler alert. pic.twitter.com/Mm8HiyMGPz — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) September 17, 2017

