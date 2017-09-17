

Marshawn Lynch shows off some moves off the field. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

It was early in the fourth quarter at Oakland Coliseum, and Marshawn Lynch was feeling good. Which was understandable, considering that he had scored his first touchdown for the Raiders, who were en route to a 45-20 trouncing of the hapless New York Jets.

So why not fire up the home crowd even more by doing some dancing on the sidelines? That’s exactly what Lynch did, as delirious Black Hole denizens chanted, “Beast Mode! Beast Mode!”

Marshawn is turnt up pic.twitter.com/6IOX7ZCC4u — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 17, 2017

Marshawn Lynch dancing like no one is watching on sideline. Like 60K people are watching. And cheering like mad. This is great. #Raiders — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) September 17, 2017

Lynch’s touchdown came shortly before halftime on a goal-line run. The veteran, 31, didn’t rack up big numbers Sunday, rushing 12 times for 45 yards, with one catch for four yards, but his services weren’t much needed in an easy win.

Before the game, Lynch further endeared himself to fans in Oakland by teaming up with Skittles to give away his favorite candy at locations around the city. Having come out of retirement this year, following a stellar run with the Seattle Seahawks, the running back is doing his best to help folks in his hometown forget, at least for the time being, that the Raiders will be moving to Las Vegas in a few years.

Teamed up with @Skittles so yall are game ready today. There are 5 free vending machines in the bay area, go #scoretherainbow pic.twitter.com/DIAHTbqaNP — Shawn Lynch (@MoneyLynch) September 17, 2017

