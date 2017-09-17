The WWE announced Sunday that Bobby “The Brain” Heenan, a longtime manager and announcer, had passed away at the age of 73. Tributes flowed online to one of the most legendary figures in the history of pro wrestling.

Born Raymond Louis Heenan, the Chicago native started off as a wrestler himself, under the moniker “Pretty Boy” Bobby Heenan. It quickly became apparent, though, that his quick wit and shameless bluster would be his calling card, rather than his in-ring skills, and he transitioned to the role of manager.

a young Bobby Heenan with Angelo Poffo and Chris Markoff. Poffo and Markoff were known as the Devil's Duo. pic.twitter.com/i88IoKA3JD — Seth Hanson (@SethHanson1982) September 17, 2017

Adopting the nickname “The Brain” in the 1970s, Heenan presided over a group of wrestlers called the “Heenan Family,” including the likes of Big John Studd, King Kong Bundy, “Ravishing” Rick Rude, Curt “Mr. Perfect” Hennig and Andre the Giant. Members of the “Family” changed over the years and through different wrestling promotions, but the constant was Heenan’s talent for needling rivals and alternately amusing and irritating fans.

Heenan was signed by the WWE, then known as the WWF, in 1984, and he managed Andre the Giant during the latter’s famous showdown with Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania III. Heenan subsequently experienced at least as much success, and reached more fans, as an announcer on the company’s telecasts.

"You don't understand do ya, dummy? I do the talkin'." https://t.co/nPkOBmnaq7 — Sean Fennessey (@SeanFennessey) September 17, 2017

“Heenan’s constant verbal jousts with fellow WWE Hall of Famers Gorilla Monsoon and ‘Mean’ Gene Okerlund on USA Network remain among the most memorable moments in sports-entertainment history,” the WWE said Sunday, as its chief executive, Vince McMahon, was among those who took to Twitter to pay their respects.

One of the greatest managers and announcers in WWE history. Our thoughts are with the Heenan family. pic.twitter.com/r9A3IJlSoP — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) September 18, 2017

Bobby Heenan… The Greatest Manager, One Of The Greatest Announcers, And One Of The Best In-Ring Performers In The History Of The Business — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 17, 2017

The news of Bobby "The Brain" Heenan's passing today gutted me. I loved our time together. No one ever did it better than the Wease. — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) September 17, 2017

"I don't look at myself as a hero or smart person. I have a seventh-grade education, but I've had a lot of fun."-#RIPBobbyTheBrainHeenan pic.twitter.com/YwZcMpSOAt — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) September 17, 2017

Very sorry to hear of the passing of Bobby "The Brain " Heenan.I was fortunate to work, laugh and learn from him.A great man. — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) September 17, 2017

RIP to Bobby Heenan. The greatest wrestling manager of all time and an innovator of comedy in wrestling. — Joey Ryan (@JoeyRyanOnline) September 17, 2017

Bobby Heenan died today and it has left me very sad. He was the best of the best in the biz and a friend. RIP Bobby. Praying for you Cindy pic.twitter.com/T8wuFAYuST — Ted DiBiase (@MDMTedDiBiase) September 17, 2017

RIP Bobby "The Brain" Heenan. Thanks for gracing us humanoids with your unmatched talent for so many years.. Nobody did it better. Nobody. — Jay 'Christian' Reso (@Christian4Peeps) September 17, 2017

Our thoughts go out to the family of Bobby "The Brain" Heenan. No manager or commentator was ever better at entertaining us humanoids. — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) September 17, 2017

Very saddened to hear of the passing of Bobby "The Brain" Heenan. I was truly blessed to know him. RIP my friend! — SGT SLAUGHTER (@_SgtSlaughter) September 17, 2017

In 2002, Heenan announced that he had throat cancer, and he subsequently underwent reconstructive surgery on his jaw. In 2004, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

